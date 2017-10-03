Vodacom slashing out-of-bundle data prices

Vodacom will reduce out-of-bundle prices for all customers from mid-October, it announced.

“For prepaid and customers on top-up packages, the out-of-bundle rate will drop by as much as 50% – once the new 99c-per-MB tariff comes into effect on 15 October,” said Vodacom.

“The out-of-bundle rate for post-paid customers was reduced from R1 per MB to 89c on 1 October.”

“We undertook to reduce out-of-bundle rates, and we’ve now delivered on that. This saving on data costs follows our reducing data prices by 18.9% over the last year alone,” said Shameel Joosub, Group CEO of Vodacom.

“More needs to be done. We need to expand 4G coverage still further and keep pace with an increase of more than 45% in sustained data traffic demand. Both of these come at a cost, and we have invested some R32.7 billion over the last four years.”

“However, lack of access to spectrum is hampering our ability to drive down infrastructure costs and, in turn, enable us to pass savings to the consumer.”