The best data deals I found hidden in Vodacom’s USSD menu

5 March 2020

A recent MyBroadband poll revealed that 42% of tech-savvy South Africans use their banking app to buy prepaid data bundles for their smartphone.

18% use their mobile network provider’s smartphone app to buy data, while 12% use a USSD menu.

While USSD menus are not fun to use, they still do the job expected of them and offer users a way to buy data without installing an app.

In Vodacom’s case, users can access their USSD menu by dialling *111#.

Once the menu is open, they can browse a range of voice and data bundles at varying price points and validity periods.

Vodacom USSD deals

For this article, we looked for the best data deals Vodacom was offering through its USSD menu.

The Vodacom number used for the test is on a 24-month contract which allows the customer to top up their monthly data and voice minutes if needed. The test was conducted on was 5 March 2020.

While there was a range of “bundle” deals which included voice minutes, anytime data, night-time data, and WhatsApp data, we focussed on the “anytime” data deals.

The deals are shown in the table below, grouped by time period validity – unless otherwise specified.

Vodacom USSD Data Deals
Monthly Top Up Bundle
15MB R10
100MB R29
250MB R63
500MB R100
1GB R149
2GB R249
3GB R299
5GB R405
10GB R605
20GB R1,010
30-Day Bundle
30MB R12
100MB R29
250MB R49
500MB R79
1GB R115
3GB R229
5GB R349
10GB R469
20GB R699
14-Day Bundle
1GB R100
7-Day Bundle
100MB R17
250MB R35
500MB R60
600MB (Just 4 You) R69
1GB R80
1.2GB (Just 4 You) R89
2GB R120
1-Day Bundle
20MB R5
60MB R9
100MB R15
200MB (Just 4 You) R19
250MB R27
1GB R29
1-Hour Bundle
1GB R12
All 4 You
650MB + 650MB Night Owl + 40 Minutes + 1GB WhatsApp for 30 Days R99
Just 4 You
30MB for 60 Minutes R2.50
750MB + 250MB for Today R19
1GB for 7 Days R59
5GB + 5GB for 7 Days R159

Now read: Best Night mode photos from iPhones

Share your thoughts: The best data deals I found hidden i…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
The best data deals I found hidden in Vodacom’s USSD menu