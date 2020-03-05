The best data deals I found hidden in Vodacom’s USSD menu

A recent MyBroadband poll revealed that 42% of tech-savvy South Africans use their banking app to buy prepaid data bundles for their smartphone.

18% use their mobile network provider’s smartphone app to buy data, while 12% use a USSD menu.

While USSD menus are not fun to use, they still do the job expected of them and offer users a way to buy data without installing an app.

In Vodacom’s case, users can access their USSD menu by dialling *111#.

Once the menu is open, they can browse a range of voice and data bundles at varying price points and validity periods.

Vodacom USSD deals

For this article, we looked for the best data deals Vodacom was offering through its USSD menu.

The Vodacom number used for the test is on a 24-month contract which allows the customer to top up their monthly data and voice minutes if needed. The test was conducted on was 5 March 2020.

While there was a range of “bundle” deals which included voice minutes, anytime data, night-time data, and WhatsApp data, we focussed on the “anytime” data deals.

The deals are shown in the table below, grouped by time period validity – unless otherwise specified.

Vodacom USSD Data Deals Monthly Top Up Bundle 15MB R10 100MB R29 250MB R63 500MB R100 1GB R149 2GB R249 3GB R299 5GB R405 10GB R605 20GB R1,010 30-Day Bundle 30MB R12 100MB R29 250MB R49 500MB R79 1GB R115 3GB R229 5GB R349 10GB R469 20GB R699 14-Day Bundle 1GB R100 7-Day Bundle 100MB R17 250MB R35 500MB R60 600MB (Just 4 You) R69 1GB R80 1.2GB (Just 4 You) R89 2GB R120 1-Day Bundle 20MB R5 60MB R9 100MB R15 200MB (Just 4 You) R19 250MB R27 1GB R29 1-Hour Bundle 1GB R12 All 4 You 650MB + 650MB Night Owl + 40 Minutes + 1GB WhatsApp for 30 Days R99 Just 4 You 30MB for 60 Minutes R2.50 750MB + 250MB for Today R19 1GB for 7 Days R59 5GB + 5GB for 7 Days R159

