The best data deals I found hidden in Vodacom’s USSD menu

A recent MyBroadband poll revealed that 42% of tech-savvy South Africans use their banking app to buy prepaid data bundles for their smartphone.
18% use their mobile network provider’s smartphone app to buy data, while 12% use a USSD menu.
While USSD menus are not fun to use, they still do the job expected of them and offer users a way to buy data without installing an app.
In Vodacom’s case, users can access their USSD menu by dialling *111#.
Once the menu is open, they can browse a range of voice and data bundles at varying price points and validity periods.
Vodacom USSD deals
For this article, we looked for the best data deals Vodacom was offering through its USSD menu.
The Vodacom number used for the test is on a 24-month contract which allows the customer to top up their monthly data and voice minutes if needed. The test was conducted on was 5 March 2020.
While there was a range of “bundle” deals which included voice minutes, anytime data, night-time data, and WhatsApp data, we focussed on the “anytime” data deals.
The deals are shown in the table below, grouped by time period validity – unless otherwise specified.
|Vodacom USSD Data Deals
|Monthly Top Up Bundle
|15MB
|R10
|100MB
|R29
|250MB
|R63
|500MB
|R100
|1GB
|R149
|2GB
|R249
|3GB
|R299
|5GB
|R405
|10GB
|R605
|20GB
|R1,010
|30-Day Bundle
|30MB
|R12
|100MB
|R29
|250MB
|R49
|500MB
|R79
|1GB
|R115
|3GB
|R229
|5GB
|R349
|10GB
|R469
|20GB
|R699
|14-Day Bundle
|1GB
|R100
|7-Day Bundle
|100MB
|R17
|250MB
|R35
|500MB
|R60
|600MB (Just 4 You)
|R69
|1GB
|R80
|1.2GB (Just 4 You)
|R89
|2GB
|R120
|1-Day Bundle
|20MB
|R5
|60MB
|R9
|100MB
|R15
|200MB (Just 4 You)
|R19
|250MB
|R27
|1GB
|R29
|1-Hour Bundle
|1GB
|R12
|All 4 You
|650MB + 650MB Night Owl + 40 Minutes + 1GB WhatsApp for 30 Days
|R99
|Just 4 You
|30MB for 60 Minutes
|R2.50
|750MB + 250MB for Today
|R19
|1GB for 7 Days
|R59
|5GB + 5GB for 7 Days
|R159
