It’s official – 5G is not going to kill you

The International Commission on Non‐Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) has released new guidelines for the protection of humans exposed to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields.

It found that there are no adverse effects on human health from radiofrequencies used by mobile technologies, including 5G, if exposure is below the guidelines.

ICNIRP Chairman, Dr Eric van Rongen, said the new electromagnetic field guidelines have taken seven years to develop.

He added that they are more appropriate than the 1998 guidelines for the higher frequencies that will be used for 5G in the future.

“We know parts of the community are concerned about the safety of 5G and we hope the updated guidelines will help put people at ease,” he said.

New guidelines

The latest guidelines have been developed after a thorough review of all relevant scientific literature, scientific workshops and an extensive public consultation process.

They provide protection against all scientifically substantiated adverse health effects due to EMF exposure in the 100kHz to 300GHz range.

The ICNIRP first published its international guidelines for protection against harmful effects of radiofrequency fields in 1998.

The main changes in the 2020 guidelines that are relevant to 5G exposures are for frequencies above 6GHz.

“The most important thing for people to remember is that 5G technologies will not be able to cause harm when these new guidelines are adhered to,” said Rongen.

Protecting against 5G technologies

The ICNIRP said the new guidelines protect against all potential adverse health effects relating to exposure to RF EMF from 5G technologies.

“It is important to note that the ICNIRP (1998) guidelines will also provide protection for 5G technologies if they produce the exposure levels that are so far predicted,” the organisation said.

“These are predicted to be approximately similar to the exposures from previous mobile telecommunications technologies, like 4G”.

However, ICNIRP (2020) has made a number of changes that do not rely on such predictions, and that will ensure that 5G is not able to cause harm. These include:

The addition of whole-body average restrictions for frequencies below 6GHz.

Restrictions for brief (less than 6 minutes) exposures for frequencies above 400MHz.

The reduction of the averaging area for frequencies above 6GHz, which reduces the maximum exposure that a person can have.

