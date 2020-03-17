New Rain uncapped 4G SIM – 10Mbps for R479 per month

Rain has launched a new “unlimited” 4G data offering for South Africans, priced at R479 per month.

The product is a 4G/LTE SIM which can be used in compatible home routers, smartphones, tablets, or MiFi devices.

The SIM will provide users with:

Speeds up to 10Mbps

Basic streaming resolution (360p)

Unlimited data

“Rain’s goal is to offer South Africans a choice of affordable unlimited data products,” said CEO Willem Roos.

“Users will experience download speeds of up to 10Mbps and basic quality video streaming. Rain continues to offer its unlimited off-peak product – for R250 per month – as well as its 5G data offerings that allow faster speeds and higher resolution streaming,” said the company.

“The new product is suitable for use on any 4G/LTE device, so South Africans can connect with work on their usual platforms, do remote learning, stay in touch with social media, shop online for essentials, and watch their favourite streaming services.”

Rain said its 4G offering is available in all South African metros, and coverage is growing daily.

Rain 5G “Standard”

The new 4G product from Rain follows the company launching a speed-limited 5G product in February.

Rain’s new Standard 5G package will let users stream video at “standard quality” – which is a resolution of 480p – and access download speeds of 30Mbps.

Data usage is uncapped, and Rain will also supply users with a free-to-use Huawei 5G outdoor CPE.

The new 5G product is priced at R699 per month.

Rain told MyBroadband that its objective with the new 5G package is to deliver affordable, unlimited data to South Africans.

“In order to achieve that, Rain must be able to give customers choices for 5G at prices they can afford,” it said.

Rain added that the 480p streaming cap was implemented in order to make their product more affordable.