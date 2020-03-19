New Telkom FreeMe contracts and bundles – All the details

Telkom has launched a range of new FreeMe contracts and prepaid bundles which will replace its current offerings.

The new month-to-month SIM-onlty contracts and prepaid mobile plans will take effect from Friday 20 March 2020 and will offer larger data allocations compared to the previous products.

Telkom has also added off-net calling minutes to all of its new FreeMe SIM-only packages as an added value offering, although the prices of these products have also increased.

These SIM-only FreeMe offerings are billed on a month-to-month basis.

Instead of its traditional 1GB, 2GB, 5GB, 10GB, 20GB FreeMe contract offers, it will now offer 800MB, 1.5GB, 3GB, 6GB, 11.5GB, and 28GB contracts.

This new FreeMe data branding includes WhatsApp and streaming data and does not refer to any-network monthly data allowances.

New FreeMe voice bundles are also on offer, including 100 all-network minutes for R40.

“Customers are at the core of how we innovate and improve our product offering,” said Telkom brand and product segments executive Gugu Mthembu.

“Over the years, we have been able to stay true to our commitment, which is to always give people MORE, leave no man behind and now give everyone a bit of everything.”

Value and bundles

Telkom has also launched new FreeMe prepaid bundles, which include all-network data, WhatsApp data, streaming data, on-network minutes, and SMSs.

The 300MB and 500MB FreeMe prepaid bundles are only valid for 14 days, while the rest are valid for 31 days.

Data allocations across both prepaid and contract offerings have increased, but so have the prices of these packages.

While new additions such as off-net minutes may offer extra value, some customers may end up spending more on mobile data than before if they do not take advantage of application- and platform-specific data allowances.

The any-network data allocations for the new FreeMe contract packages and the prepaid bundles can be used on both the Telkom and Vodacom networks.

Below are the details and prices of Telkom’s new FreeMe offerings.

FreeMe contracts (SIM-only)

Package Data WhatsApp Data Streaming Data On-net minutes Off-net minutes SMS Price pm FreeMe 800MB 500MB 150MB 150MB 500 15 50 R99 FreeMe 1.5GB 1GB 250MB 250MB 500 25 100 R139 FreeMe 3GB 2GB 500MB 500MB 1,000 50 200 R189 FreeMe 6GB 4GB 1GB 1GB 1,000 100 400 R289 FreeMe 11.5GB 7.5GB 2GB 2GB 1,000 200 800 R389 FreeMe 28GB 20GB 4GB 4GB 3,000 1,000 2,000 R689 FreeMe Unlimited 30GB (FUP) 5GB 5GB 3,000 3,000 3,000 R689

FreeMe prepaid bundles

Package Data WhatsApp Data Streaming Data On-net minutes Off-net minutes SMS Price FreeMe 300MB 150MB 75MB 75MB 50 – 50 R29 FreeMe 500MB 250MB 125MB 125MB 150 – 50 R39 FreeMe 800MB 500MB 150MB 150MB 150 15 50 R99 FreeMe 1.5GB 1GB 250MB 250MB 500 25 100 R139 FreeMe 3GB 2GB 500MB 500MB 1,000 50 100 R189 FreeMe 6GB 4GB 1GB 1GB 1,000 100 100 R289 FreeMe 11.5GB 7.5GB 2GB 2GB 1,000 200 100 R389 FreeMe 11.5GB 12GB 3GB 3GB 1,500 300 100 R589 FreeMe 28GB 20GB 4GB 4GB 3,000 500 100 R689

New Telkom FreeMe contracts and bundles