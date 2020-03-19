New Telkom FreeMe contracts and bundles – All the details

Telkom has launched a range of new FreeMe contracts and prepaid bundles which will replace its current offerings.
The new month-to-month SIM-onlty contracts and prepaid mobile plans will take effect from Friday 20 March 2020 and will offer larger data allocations compared to the previous products.
Telkom has also added off-net calling minutes to all of its new FreeMe SIM-only packages as an added value offering, although the prices of these products have also increased.
These SIM-only FreeMe offerings are billed on a month-to-month basis.
Instead of its traditional 1GB, 2GB, 5GB, 10GB, 20GB FreeMe contract offers, it will now offer 800MB, 1.5GB, 3GB, 6GB, 11.5GB, and 28GB contracts.
This new FreeMe data branding includes WhatsApp and streaming data and does not refer to any-network monthly data allowances.
New FreeMe voice bundles are also on offer, including 100 all-network minutes for R40.
“Customers are at the core of how we innovate and improve our product offering,” said Telkom brand and product segments executive Gugu Mthembu.
“Over the years, we have been able to stay true to our commitment, which is to always give people MORE, leave no man behind and now give everyone a bit of everything.”
Value and bundles
Telkom has also launched new FreeMe prepaid bundles, which include all-network data, WhatsApp data, streaming data, on-network minutes, and SMSs.
The 300MB and 500MB FreeMe prepaid bundles are only valid for 14 days, while the rest are valid for 31 days.
Data allocations across both prepaid and contract offerings have increased, but so have the prices of these packages.
While new additions such as off-net minutes may offer extra value, some customers may end up spending more on mobile data than before if they do not take advantage of application- and platform-specific data allowances.
The any-network data allocations for the new FreeMe contract packages and the prepaid bundles can be used on both the Telkom and Vodacom networks.
Below are the details and prices of Telkom’s new FreeMe offerings.
FreeMe contracts (SIM-only)
|Package
|Data
|WhatsApp Data
|Streaming Data
|On-net minutes
|Off-net minutes
|SMS
|Price pm
|FreeMe 800MB
|500MB
|150MB
|150MB
|500
|15
|50
|R99
|FreeMe 1.5GB
|1GB
|250MB
|250MB
|500
|25
|100
|R139
|FreeMe 3GB
|2GB
|500MB
|500MB
|1,000
|50
|200
|R189
|FreeMe 6GB
|4GB
|1GB
|1GB
|1,000
|100
|400
|R289
|FreeMe 11.5GB
|7.5GB
|2GB
|2GB
|1,000
|200
|800
|R389
|FreeMe 28GB
|20GB
|4GB
|4GB
|3,000
|1,000
|2,000
|R689
|FreeMe Unlimited
|30GB (FUP)
|5GB
|5GB
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|R689
FreeMe prepaid bundles
|Package
|Data
|WhatsApp Data
|Streaming Data
|On-net minutes
|Off-net minutes
|SMS
|Price
|FreeMe 300MB
|150MB
|75MB
|75MB
|50
|–
|50
|R29
|FreeMe 500MB
|250MB
|125MB
|125MB
|150
|–
|50
|R39
|FreeMe 800MB
|500MB
|150MB
|150MB
|150
|15
|50
|R99
|FreeMe 1.5GB
|1GB
|250MB
|250MB
|500
|25
|100
|R139
|FreeMe 3GB
|2GB
|500MB
|500MB
|1,000
|50
|100
|R189
|FreeMe 6GB
|4GB
|1GB
|1GB
|1,000
|100
|100
|R289
|FreeMe 11.5GB
|7.5GB
|2GB
|2GB
|1,000
|200
|100
|R389
|FreeMe 11.5GB
|12GB
|3GB
|3GB
|1,500
|300
|100
|R589
|FreeMe 28GB
|20GB
|4GB
|4GB
|3,000
|500
|100
|R689
