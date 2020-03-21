Vodacom changes network name to “Vodacom – Stay Safe”

Vodacom has changed its network name to “Vodacom – Stay Safe” as part of its “Stay Safe, Stay Alert and Take Care” campaign.

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub has recently announced that the mobile operator is putting measures in place to address problems surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are making sure that our network can handle the additional demand so that people and businesses can work seamlessly from home,” Joosub said.

He added that the data, voice and connectivity services that Vodacom offers mean that customers can stay connected while reducing social contact.

Vodacom has taken many precautions to ensure its employees are protected and that its Vodacom Shops are safe areas to conduct business.

The operator has also increased the server capacity of its e-School platform which is free for all Vodacom subscribers.

Its ConnectU service further provides subscribers with free access to job portals, Facebook Flex and provides users with two free SMSes per day.

Vodacom network name change

Vodacom has changed its network name from “Vodacom” to “Vodacom – Stay Safe” as part of an awareness campaign around the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Cellular networks have globally unique numbers which identify them, known as Public Land Mobile Network (PLMN) codes.

These PLMN codes are made up of a country code and a number for the network. In the case of Vodacom, for example, 65501.

Rather than displaying this code, cellphones use something more human-readable – the PLMN name.

The PLMN names of networks may be stored on the cellphones themselves, and in the network operator’s SIM cards.

However, a network operator can also override the stored PLMN name with a custom string.

This is what Vodacom did to change its network name from “Vodacom” to “Vodacom – Stay Safe”.

