We don’t want to disconnect customers for non-payment during lockdown – Rain CEO

Rain CEO Willem Roos said the last thing they want to do is disconnect customers during the coronavirus lockdown.

Many people are facing financial difficulties during the 21-day lockdown which means they will struggle to pay all their bills.

Paying broadband and mobile bills will be less important than buying food and other essentials during this time.

Speaking to Business Day TV, Roos said customers must continue to pay their telecommunications bills during this period.

“If everybody suddenly stops paying it is not a sustainable situation,” said Roos.

However, Roos said they will endeavour to not disconnect customers until the 21-day lockdown is over.

“We will look at each individual customer’s profile and make sure that we take responsible decisions,” he said.

“The last thing we want to do – from both a Rain and industry point of view – is to disconnect customers,” he said.

“We understand they need the service and we are all pulling together to do the best we can to keep people connected.”

