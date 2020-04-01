Telkom website and mobile network downtime

Telkom users are reporting problems with the mobile operator’s mobile network, and the company’s website is currently unavailable.

Downdetector has reported a spike in Telkom network problems since 11:30 on Wednesday 1 April.

Many customers are reporting issues with mobile and landline Internet, LTE products, and their ADSL connections.

Some Telkom customers reported that their inbound Telkom emails were delayed, with outbound emails still working as normal.

The Downdetector map shows that the majority of reports stem from Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and the Western Cape.

At the time of writing, Telkom’s website was also down, returning a 504 Gateway Timeout error when users tried to access it.

Telkom did not immediately provide comment on what caused this outage or when it expected the issues with its services to be resolved.

The image below shows the spike in Downdetector reports for Telkom since 11:30 on Wednesday 1 April.