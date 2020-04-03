FNB Connect gives customers 1GB free data and slashes bundle prices

3 April 2020

FNB Connect will double the data allocation on its Top Up Lifestyle plans and reduce once-off data bundle prices by up to 55% from April 2020.

Additionally, it will give its customers 1GB of free data during the national lockdown.

This free data has a validity period of 30 days and will be provided in addition to the Free Connect allocations that qualifying customers receive on a monthly basis.

“This will enable our customers to save on telco spend, which is a regular feature in household budgets,” said Raj Makanjee, FNB Retail CEO.

“Access to affordable and free data goes a long way in assisting our customers navigate difficult times and is also aligned to our ethos of offering real help when it’s needed the most.”

Product Head at FNB Connect Shadrack Palmer said the move was made to help customers get more value for their money.

“This is needed now more than ever, as South Africans are observing the 21-day national lockdown, with many strapped for cash during these challenging times,” said Palmer.

“Since the launch of our Free Connect offering in July 2019, we’ve tried to remain consistent to see how best we can incentivise our customers when they need it most. As FNB Connect, we understand the pressures customers are facing financially and are committed to providing better value at every opportunity,” Palmer added.

The new data prices can be viewed below.

Top Up Lifestyle Plan

Top Up Lifestyle Plan increases
Contract Old data allocation New data allocation
Top Up XS 100MB 200MB
Top Up S 250MB 500GB
Top Up M 400MB 800MB
Top Up L 1GB 2GB
Top Up XL 2GB 3GB

Once-off data bundles

FNB Connect once-off data bundle prices
Bundle Old price New price
25MB R7.50 R5
50MB R14 R9.90
80MB R24 R14
120MB R30 R19
300MB R64 R29
500MB R79 R39
1GB R105 R59
2GB R179 R109
5GB R390 R249
10GB R650 R469
20GB R1,100 R939

Now read: Vodacom, MTN confirm – You cannot port your cellphone number during the 21-day lockdown

Share your thoughts: FNB Connect gives customers 1GB free…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
FNB Connect gives customers 1GB free data and slashes bundle prices