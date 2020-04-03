FNB Connect gives customers 1GB free data and slashes bundle prices

FNB Connect will double the data allocation on its Top Up Lifestyle plans and reduce once-off data bundle prices by up to 55% from April 2020.

Additionally, it will give its customers 1GB of free data during the national lockdown.

This free data has a validity period of 30 days and will be provided in addition to the Free Connect allocations that qualifying customers receive on a monthly basis.

“This will enable our customers to save on telco spend, which is a regular feature in household budgets,” said Raj Makanjee, FNB Retail CEO.

“Access to affordable and free data goes a long way in assisting our customers navigate difficult times and is also aligned to our ethos of offering real help when it’s needed the most.”

Product Head at FNB Connect Shadrack Palmer said the move was made to help customers get more value for their money.

“This is needed now more than ever, as South Africans are observing the 21-day national lockdown, with many strapped for cash during these challenging times,” said Palmer.

“Since the launch of our Free Connect offering in July 2019, we’ve tried to remain consistent to see how best we can incentivise our customers when they need it most. As FNB Connect, we understand the pressures customers are facing financially and are committed to providing better value at every opportunity,” Palmer added.

The new data prices can be viewed below.

Top Up Lifestyle Plan

Top Up Lifestyle Plan increases Contract Old data allocation New data allocation Top Up XS 100MB 200MB Top Up S 250MB 500GB Top Up M 400MB 800MB Top Up L 1GB 2GB Top Up XL 2GB 3GB

Once-off data bundles