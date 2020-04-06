The best and worst mobile networks in South Africa

MyBroadband Insights has released its Q1 2020 Mobile Network Quality Report, which shows that MTN has the best mobile network in South Africa.

The report is based on 310,868 speed tests which were performed by thousands of MyBroadband Speed Test App users across South Africa between 1 January and 31 March 2020.

The research shows that South Africa had an average mobile download speed of 25.57Mbps and an average upload speed of 9.07Mbps.

MTN had the highest average download speed at 43.47Mbps, followed by Vodacom on 29.79Mbps, Telkom on 19.11Mbps, Cell C on 17.52Mbps, and Rain on 15.20Mbps.

Best mobile network in South Africa

To determine the best mobile network in South Africa, a “Network Quality Score” was calculated for each network using download speed, upload speed, and latency.

The Network Quality Score out of 10 shows how the network performed in relation to the other networks.

MTN reigned supreme with a Network Quality Score of 9.69, followed by Vodacom on 7.13, Rain on 5.51, Cell C on 5.00, and Telkom on 4.61.

The tables below provide an overview of the mobile network rankings in South Africa.

Network Operator Download (Mbps) Upload (Mbps) Latency (ms) Network Quality Score MTN 43.47 14.40 35 9.69 Vodacom 29.79 10.77 38 7.13 Rain 15.20 10.13 29 5.51 Cell C 17.52 8.13 40 5.00 Telkom 19.11 4.49 44 4.61

The best networks in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Cape Town, and Durban

The latest MyBroadband Mobile Network Quality Report also includes network quality rankings for South Africa’s major cities.

MTN was a clear winner in all South African cities – Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, and Tshwane.

Average speeds

The graphic below shows the average mobile network speeds in South African since Q4 2017.

