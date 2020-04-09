FNB Connect vs Vodacom and MTN – Cheapest 1GB in South Africa

FNB Connect recently slashed its monthly data bundle prices by up to 55%, making many of its bundles more affordable than the major networks’ offerings.

FNB’s larger data bundles, however, remain similar in price to those of other mobile networks and in some cases, they are more expensive.

“Access to affordable and free data goes a long way in assisting our customers to navigate difficult times and is also aligned to our ethos of offering real help when it’s needed the most,” said FNB.

“This is needed now more than ever, as South Africans are observing the 21-day national lockdown, with many strapped for cash during these challenging times.”

Competition commission

FNB Connect’s price cuts come at a time when Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom have cut their data prices substantially.

This follows the Competition Commission’s Data Service Market Inquiry report in December 2019.

The Commission implemented the inquiry to investigate factors of the market that have historically led to what it labels as “high prices for data services”.

Vodacom slashed its prices by up to 40% following the report, and agreed to provide personalised discounts to low-income customers.

MTN said will cut its monthly data bundle prices by between 25% and 50%, effective from 15 April 2020, as a result of the report.

“As an example, the 1GB data bundle for R149 is now going to drop to R99,” said MTN.

Comparing data prices

To see how FNB Connect’s new 30-day data bundle prices compare to those of Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom, we compared pricing in the table below.

It must be noted that MTN’s new data bundle prices are yet to be announced.

30-Day Data Bundles Vodacom MTN Cell C Telkom FNB Connect 50MB R12 R20 R12 (40MB) R14.65 R9.90 150MB R29 R39 R29 R29.25 (100MB) R19 (120MB) 300MB R55 (325MB) R60 – R39.50 (250MB) R29 500MB R79 R99 (600MB) R49 (600MB) R69.60 R39 1GB R99 R149 – R100 R59 2GB – – R100 R140 R109 3GB R229 R299 R149 R201 – 5GB R349 R399 (6GB) R249 (6GB) R301 R249 10GB R469 R499 R299 (12GB) R505 R469 20GB R699 R899 – R905 R939

