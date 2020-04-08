MTN Social Bundle – 500MB for R8

MTN has introduced new MoMo social bundles which offer low prices on data that can be used to access Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube.

To receive 500MB data for use on these platforms, users will pay just R8. The data on this bundle is valid for 24 hours.

Other options offer up to 10GB data and validity periods of up to 30 days.

“The introduction of these social bundles is a game-changer as these are the most competitive social media data deals ever introduced by MTN,” MTN SA Mobile Financial Services chief officer Felix Kamenga said.

“We believed that it was necessary to look to solutions to help South Africans during a time when many are uncertain about the future resulting from the unprecedented economic disruptions caused by COVID-19.”

MTN has also launched a daily voice bundle to its MoMo customers which will give them 100 MTN-to-MTN minutes for R10.

Other new offers

Due to the current lockdown, MTN is waiving the standard fees that are levied for MoMo cash-ins done by EFT, card, or cash payment.

The waiving of these fees will span six months or the duration of COVID-19 restrictions.

MTN has also added the ability to renew your car licence disc through its MoMo app.

To do this, users must select “apply and buy” on the MoMo app, search for “licence disc renewal”, scan their current license disc, and complete their details.

MTN said that the quote for this service will include the renewal fee and a service fee which covers administration and delivery, and the post-lockdown wait to receive your licence disc will be between two and five working days.

“In the coming weeks we will continue to build more value-added functionalities into MoMo and will keep our customers updated on these developments,” Kamenga said.

MTN’s new social bundles are detailed below.

MTN MoMo social bundles Data Validity Price 500MB 24 hours R8 1GB 3 days R15 5GB 7 days R60 10GB 30 days R120

Now read: WhatsApp limits forwarding of viral messages