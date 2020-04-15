MTN cuts data prices and gives free daily Ayoba data to subscribers

MTN has gone live with its revised pricing for its sub-1GB 30-day prepaid data bundles and has launched its free 20MB free Daily Lifeline service.
This forms part of MTN South Africa’s agreement with the Competition Commission to address concerns about its data prices.
This agreement includes data price reductions, a daily lifeline of free data to customers, and free access to public benefit organisations.
MTN CEO Godfrey Motsa said their pricing in the sub-1GB 30-day data bundles has been reduced by up to 50%. Larger bundles have also seen volume and pricing improvements.
Monthly 20MB and 50MB bundles have doubled in volume – from 20MB to 40MB and from 50MB to 100MB – while their prices remain at R10 and R20 respectively.
MTN’s 1GB data bundle price has been reduced from R149 to R99, while the price of a 1.5GB bundle has been cut from R189 to R149.
MTN’s new prepaid data prices are listed in the table below.
|New MTN Prepaid Data Prices
|Bundle Description
|Old Volume
|Old Rate
|New Volume
|New Rate
|Monthly – 20MB
|20MB
|R10
|40MB
|R10
|Monthly – 50MB
|50MB
|R20
|100MB
|R20
|Monthly – 100MB
|100MB
|R29
|150MB
|R29
|Monthly – 150MB
|150MB
|R39
|200MB
|R39
|Monthly – 300MB
|300MB
|R60
|350MB
|R60
|Monthly – 500MB
|N/A
|N/A
|500MB
|R75
|Monthly – 600MB
|600MB
|R99
|N/A
|N/A
|Monthly – 750MB
|750MB
|R120
|750MB
|R89
|Monthly – 1GB
|1,024MB
|R149
|1,024MB
|R99
|Monthly – 1.5GB
|1,524MB
|R189
|1,536MB
|R149
|Monthly – 2GB
|N/A
|N/A
|2,048MB
|R189
|Monthly – 3GB
|3,072MB
|R299
|3,072MB
|R229
|Monthly – 6GB
|6,144MB
|R399
|6,144MB
|R399
|Monthly – 10GB
|10,240MB
|R499
|10,240MB
|R469
|Monthly – 20GB
|20,480MB
|R899
|20,480MB
|R699
|Monthly – 30GB
|30,720MB
|R1,249
|30,720MB
|R999
|Monthly – 50GB
|51,200MB
|R1,999
|51,200MB
|R1,499
|Monthly – 100GB
|102,400MB
|R3,499
|102,400MB
|R2,499
20MB free Daily Lifeline now available
MTN has also launched its 20MB daily data lifeline, which subscribers can use on the Ayoba messaging app.
“This free Ayoba data is already available and can be used for text, video, audio, and image sending and receiving,” said Jacqui O’Sullivan, executive for corporate affairs at MTN SA.
“This will ensure more people can stay in touch with loved ones every day and connected to the latest news on the status of the lockdown.”
Free Ayoba data was launched in March, forming part of efforts to ease the burden on South Africans during the current lockdown period.
In May, the offer will extend to include free browsing of general websites between midnight and 05:00.
Zero-rated websites
MTN has zero-rated hundreds of educational websites which offer learning materials for different grades and subjects.
The zero-rated websites include eccurriculum.co.za, ecexams.co.za, africanstorybook.org, khanacademy.org, learn.mindset.africa and techteacher.co.za.
MTN is currently also liaising with South African universities to assist with zero-rating of applicable sites.
“Every university comes with multiple URLs, with some of the large universities requiring support for up to 30 URLs each,” MTN said.
While the current zero-rating focuses on COVID-19 support and education, MTN is expanding the websites that will form part its permanent free OpenTime service.
OpenTime will allow MTN subscribers to access up to 500 approved public-benefit service websites via the www.mtn.co.za website.
To gain access to the public benefit service websites, customers will have to register for this service on the MTN OpenTime page.
MTN will offer 500MB free monthly data access to public benefit services websites every month.
