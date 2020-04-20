Big data deals in South Africa – Surprising trend

A pricing comparison of mobile data packages between 10GB and 200GB reveals that Vodacom and MTN offer subscribers the best value for money.

This may not be what people expect, as Vodacom and MTN are often under fire for high mobile data prices – while Telkom, Cell C, and Rain are often seen as more affordable.

This is indeed the case for many prepaid products, but when one moves to big data packages the situation changes.

What is striking is the large difference between Vodacom and MTN’s prices, and those of the other operators.

Considering that MTN and Vodacom have the best networks in South Africa, this is an interesting and unexpected situation.

It is not Vodacom and MTN’s strategy to be the cheapest. In fact, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub has clearly stated they are not trying to be the cheapest.

“Telkom’s positioning has always been to try and be the cheapest. Ours is to give the most value and provide a quality service,” said Joosub.

Joosub said Vodacom has always charged a premium compared to smaller operators like Telkom, but said this is justified because they offer a better service.

When it comes to big contract data packages, however, the tables are turned. It is now Telkom, Cell C, and Rain which are charging a premium.

Big data contract pricing comparison

For this comparison, MyBroadband looked at 24-month data contracts from all the major mobile operators.

To ensure a like-for-like comparison, this article only considered mobile products which offer national coverage. It therefore excludes fixed-LTE and related products.

In the case of Rain, which does not offer 24-month contract packages for mobile data, the standard post-paid price of R50 per GB for anytime data was used.

It should be noted that Rain also offers an off-peak uncapped product for a bolt-on price of R250 per month.

This product, however, has many restrictions. It can only be used during off-peak times and Rain’s coverage remains limited.

Rain’s uncapped bolt-on service is therefore closer to Telkom’s fixed-LTE products than true mobile products which offer national coverage.

Big Data Packages Operator Anytime Data After-Hours Data Price p/m MTN 10GB 0GB R139 Vodacom 10GB 10GB R149 Telkom 10GB 10GB R200 Cell C 10GB 10GB R320 Rain 10GB 0GB R500 Vodacom 20GB 20GB R199 MTN 20GB 40GB R199 Telkom 20GB 20GB R355 Cell C 20GB 20GB R539 Rain 20GB 0GB R1,000 MTN 30GB 0GB R279 Cell C 30GB 30GB R645 Rain 30GB 0GB R1,500 MTN 40GB 80GB R299 Rain 40GB 0GB R2,000 Vodacom 50GB 30GB R329 MTN 50GB 0GB R399 Cell C 50GB 50GB R969 Rain 50GB 0GB R2,500 MTN 60GB 60GB R699 Rain 60GB 0GB R3,000 Vodacom 100GB 100GB R599 MTN 100GB 100GB R999 Cell C 100GB 100GB R1,699 Rain 100GB 0GB R5,000 Vodacom 200GB 200GB R799 Cell C 200GB 200GB R2,099 Rain 200GB 0GB R10,000

