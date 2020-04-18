New prepaid mobile data prices in South Africa compared

MTN recently went live with revised pricing for its sub-1GB 30-day prepaid data bundles as part of an agreement with the Competition Commission.
This agreement includes data price reductions, daily free data to customers, and free access to public benefit organisations.
MTN CEO Godfrey Motsa said their pricing for sub-1GB 30-day data bundles has been reduced by up to 50%. Larger bundles have also seen volume and pricing improvements.
Monthly 20MB and 50MB bundles have doubled in volume – from 20MB to 40MB and from 50MB to 100MB – while their prices remain at R10 and R20 respectively.
MTN’s 1GB data bundle price has been reduced from R149 to R99, while the price of a 1.5GB bundle has been cut from R189 to R149.
These price cuts follow a similar move by Vodacom. On 1 April, Vodacom reduced its 30-day data bundle prices by up to 40%.
Vodacom Consumer Business Unit chief officer Jorge Mendes said Vodacom can play a critical role in “supporting society during this challenging time”.
Prepaid mobile data price comparison
A comparison of 30-day prepaid mobile data prices reveals that Cell C is the price leader in many categories.
Vodacom and MTN’s prices are similar for most packages, while Telkom’s prices are a mixed bag of expensive to middle-of-the-road.
Rain was included in this comparison even though it does not offer 30-day prepaid data bundles. It only offers a post-paid service where consumers pay for the data they have used.
It was, however, included as many people are interested in how Rain’s pricing compares to other mobile operators.
The table below provides an overview of prepaid data prices for 30-day packages.
|Prepaid Data Prices
|Bundle Description
|Data
|Price
|MTN
|40MB
|R10.00
|Cell C
|40MB
|R12.00
|Vodacom
|50MB
|R12.00
|Telkom
|50MB
|R14.65
|Afrihost Air Mobile
|100MB
|R10.00
|MTN
|100MB
|R20.00
|Telkom
|100MB
|R29.25
|MTN
|150MB
|R29.00
|Vodacom
|150MB
|R29.00
|Cell C
|200MB
|R29.00
|MTN
|200MB
|R39.00
|Afrihost Air Mobile
|500MB
|R45.00
|Telkom
|500MB
|R69.60
|MTN
|500MB
|R75.00
|Vodacom
|500MB
|R79.00
|Rain
|1GB
|R50.00
|Afrihost Air Mobile
|1GB
|R69.00
|MTN
|1GB
|R99.00
|Vodacom
|1GB
|R99.00
|Telkom
|1GB
|R100.00
|Rain
|1.5GB
|R75.00
|Cell C
|1.5GB
|R80.00
|MTN
|1.5GB
|R149.00
|Cell C
|2GB
|R100.00
|Rain
|2GB
|R100.00
|Afrihost Air Mobile
|2GB
|R137.00
|Telkom
|2GB
|R140.00
|MTN
|2GB
|R189.00
|Cell C
|3GB
|R149.00
|Rain
|3GB
|R150.00
|Afrihost Air Mobile
|3GB
|R155.00
|Telkom
|3GB
|R201.00
|MTN
|3GB
|R229.00
|Vodacom
|3GB
|R229.00
|Rain
|5GB
|R250.00
|Afrihost Air Mobile
|5GB
|R297.00
|Telkom
|5GB
|R301.00
|Vodacom
|5GB
|R349.00
|Cell C
|6GB
|R249.00
|Rain
|6GB
|R300.00
|MTN
|6GB
|R399.00
|MTN
|10GB
|R469.00
|Vodacom
|10GB
|R469.00
|Rain
|10GB
|R500.00
|Telkom
|10GB
|R505.00
|MTN
|20GB
|R699.00
|Vodacom
|20GB
|R699.00
|Rain
|20GB
|R1,000.00
|MTN
|30GB
|R999.00
|Rain
|30GB
|R1,500.00
|MTN
|50GB
|R1,499.00
|Rain
|50GB
|R2,500.00
|MTN
|100GB
|R2,499.00
|Rain
|100GB
|R5,000.00
