New prepaid mobile data prices in South Africa compared

MTN recently went live with revised pricing for its sub-1GB 30-day prepaid data bundles as part of an agreement with the Competition Commission.

This agreement includes data price reductions, daily free data to customers, and free access to public benefit organisations.

MTN CEO Godfrey Motsa said their pricing for sub-1GB 30-day data bundles has been reduced by up to 50%. Larger bundles have also seen volume and pricing improvements.

Monthly 20MB and 50MB bundles have doubled in volume – from 20MB to 40MB and from 50MB to 100MB – while their prices remain at R10 and R20 respectively.

MTN’s 1GB data bundle price has been reduced from R149 to R99, while the price of a 1.5GB bundle has been cut from R189 to R149.

These price cuts follow a similar move by Vodacom. On 1 April, Vodacom reduced its 30-day data bundle prices by up to 40%.

Vodacom Consumer Business Unit chief officer Jorge Mendes said Vodacom can play a critical role in “supporting society during this challenging time”.

Prepaid mobile data price comparison

A comparison of 30-day prepaid mobile data prices reveals that Cell C is the price leader in many categories.

Vodacom and MTN’s prices are similar for most packages, while Telkom’s prices are a mixed bag of expensive to middle-of-the-road.

Rain was included in this comparison even though it does not offer 30-day prepaid data bundles. It only offers a post-paid service where consumers pay for the data they have used.

It was, however, included as many people are interested in how Rain’s pricing compares to other mobile operators.

The table below provides an overview of prepaid data prices for 30-day packages.

Prepaid Data Prices Bundle Description Data Price MTN 40MB R10.00 Cell C 40MB R12.00 Vodacom 50MB R12.00 Telkom 50MB R14.65 Afrihost Air Mobile 100MB R10.00 MTN 100MB R20.00 Telkom 100MB R29.25 MTN 150MB R29.00 Vodacom 150MB R29.00 Cell C 200MB R29.00 MTN 200MB R39.00 Afrihost Air Mobile 500MB R45.00 Telkom 500MB R69.60 MTN 500MB R75.00 Vodacom 500MB R79.00 Rain 1GB R50.00 Afrihost Air Mobile 1GB R69.00 MTN 1GB R99.00 Vodacom 1GB R99.00 Telkom 1GB R100.00 Rain 1.5GB R75.00 Cell C 1.5GB R80.00 MTN 1.5GB R149.00 Cell C 2GB R100.00 Rain 2GB R100.00 Afrihost Air Mobile 2GB R137.00 Telkom 2GB R140.00 MTN 2GB R189.00 Cell C 3GB R149.00 Rain 3GB R150.00 Afrihost Air Mobile 3GB R155.00 Telkom 3GB R201.00 MTN 3GB R229.00 Vodacom 3GB R229.00 Rain 5GB R250.00 Afrihost Air Mobile 5GB R297.00 Telkom 5GB R301.00 Vodacom 5GB R349.00 Cell C 6GB R249.00 Rain 6GB R300.00 MTN 6GB R399.00 MTN 10GB R469.00 Vodacom 10GB R469.00 Rain 10GB R500.00 Telkom 10GB R505.00 MTN 20GB R699.00 Vodacom 20GB R699.00 Rain 20GB R1,000.00 MTN 30GB R999.00 Rain 30GB R1,500.00 MTN 50GB R1,499.00 Rain 50GB R2,500.00 MTN 100GB R2,499.00 Rain 100GB R5,000.00

