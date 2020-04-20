1GB free monthly mobile data available to all South Africans

Afrihost Air Mobile is offering South Africans 1GB free monthly mobile data for three months.

Anyone who signs up for the service – see the offer here – is eligible.

Users can also continue to get 1GB free data from month four onwards if they spend R69 or more on mobile data per month.

While it is a great option for the lockdown period, it is not a new offer. It was launched in May 2019 when Afrihost Mobile was rebranded to Air Mobile.

Air Mobile runs on MTN’s network, which offers the best performance and excellent coverage in South Africa.

By running on MTN’s network, it means that users with an MTN prepaid SIM card can also sign up for Air Mobile using their mobile number and begin receiving 1GB free data every month.

To claim the 1GB free mobile data, subscribers must log into the Afrihost app every month. If you fail to do so, your free data will be forfeited for that month.

Vodacom, MTN and Cell C

Over the past few weeks there has been a strong focus on affordable mobile data to assist people to communicate and access information during the lockdown.

As part of a settlement with the Competition Commission, Cell C and MTN are offering their clients free data.

MTN provides its customers with 20MB of free data daily through its instant messaging platform Ayoba.

MTN also plans to offer 500MB free monthly data to access public-benefit websites.

Cell C will offer a free lifeline package, capped at 250KB per day, by 1 May 2020. This translates into 7.5MB per month.

Vodacom is offering its subscribers zero-rated access to public-benefit websites through its ConnectU platform.