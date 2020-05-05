The price of 1GB in South Africa vs The World

Cable.co.uk has released a report comparing the prices of 1GB mobile data packages in 228 countries.

South Africa came 148th in terms of average price, with 54 data plans measured.

The comparison used an exchange rate of R18.85 per US dollar and gathered information on 5,554 mobile data plans between 3-25 February 2020.

India is home to the cheapest mobile data plans in the world, with 1GB of data costing an average of just $0.09 (R1.70).

In contrast, the most expensive place in the world to buy mobile data is the island of Saint Helena, where 1GB costs an average of $52.50 (R990).

Sub-Saharan Africa continued to perform poorly, and only one country in the region featured among the top 10 cheapest in the world: Somalia, at $0.50 per GB (R9.43).

Sub-Saharan Africa also has five out of the 10 most expensive countries:

Saint Helena – R990

São Tomé and Príncipe – R533

Malawi – R518

Benin – R512

Chad – R440

“Many of the cheapest countries fall roughly into one of two categories,” said Cable.co.uk analyst Dan Howdle.

Some have excellent mobile and fixed broadband infrastructure and so providers are able to offer large amounts of data, which brings down the price per GB.

Others with less-advanced broadband networks are heavily reliant on mobile data, and the economy dictates that prices must be low.

“At the more expensive end of the list, we have countries where often the infrastructure isn’t great but also where consumption is very small,” Howdle stated.

Cheaper data prices in South Africa

It should be noted that the data in Cable.co.uk’s report was drawn before Vodacom and MTN cut their data prices as part of agreements with the Competition Commission.

Both MTN and Vodacom agreed to reduce the price of their 1GB monthly data bundles to R99, from 1 May and 1 April, respectively.

Compared to other Sub-Saharan African nations, South Africa’s average 1GB mobile data prices ranked 29th out of 47 countries.

The picture changes significantly for South Africa if you compare the cheapest 1GB plans available in the country. South Africa ranks 8th out of 47 when you look at just the cheapest plans available.

The table below summarises the positions of the top and bottom three countries, and South Africa’s nearest neighbours in terms of average 1GB mobile data prices.

The table below also shows where countries ranked in terms of their cheapest and most expensive 1GB packages.