MTN launches data usage rate service

MTN has announced that it has implemented its data usage rate service for prepaid and contract customers.

This service allows customers on MTN’s network to monitor their data usage history and the consumption rate of the last five data bundles they purchased in the last 30 days.

The functionality can be accessed free of charge through the zero-rated USSD menu or through the MTN app.

MTN said that customers will also be able to access the most affordable bundles based on their unique data usage profile.

The service will also provide information on other products and services which will allow customers to get the best value for their money.

To access the USSD menu, customers can dial *135# from their smartphone. They can select the “Usage Rate” menu option where they will be presented with the following options:

View their usage and effective rate for the last five bundles purchased in the current calendar month. View affordable bundles based on their unique usage profile,

“The implementation of this service marks a big step in our efforts to enhance customer experience by offering them the ability review their data rates and their specific data usage,” said MTN SA executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan.

“We are pleased to introduce this service as we believe that it will provide our customers with the informal-ion they need to make more informed decisions about their data consumption.”

Competition Commission requirements

This follows after the Competition Commission reached an agreement with MTN regarding the reduction of its data prices.

The agreement included the reduction of the pricing of 30-day prepaid bundles of up to 1GB of data – which will now cost R99.

As part of the new agreement, MTN will also offer all customers a daily free data bundle to use in Ayoba, a free messaging app for Android devices. This bundle will be capped at 20MB per day.

Additionally, MTN was required to provide greater transparency to customers regarding mobile data usage.