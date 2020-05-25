New MTN EverydayGigs prepaid data bundles – Starting at R29 for 1GB

MTN has launched new EverydayGigs prepaid data products which offer more affordable daily, weekly, and monthly data packages.

MTN said the EverydayGigs products were developed to cater for customer’s daily data usage needs and make data more affordable.

“MTN’s EverydayGigs is an easy, hassle-free and cost-effective data solution that guarantees daily connectivity for MTN customers,” the company said.

Pricing starts at 1GB for R29 and increases to R499 for an allocation of 1GB data every day for 30 days. Customers can also buy a R699 package which provides 2GB every day for 30 days.

MTN EverydayGigs also offers customers the option to personalise their purchase in line with their usage needs and budget.

Customers can get a range of personalised EverydayGigs bundles available via the USSD code *142#, based on their usage behaviour.

MTN customers can buy EverydayGigs from the MTN USSD menu *136*2# or the MyMTNoffers menu*142#. They can also get it from MTN stores or sales agents across regions.

The table below provides an overview of the new MTN EverydayGigs prepaid data products.

MTN EverydayGigs Bundle Type Price Data Data Allocation Validity Daily R29 1GB 1GB Anytime once-off Bundle allocation Daily data valid until midnight (23:59) Daily R49 2GB 2GB Anytime once-off Bundle allocation Daily data valid until midnight (23:59) Weekly R149 7GB 1GB Anytime Bundle per day for 7 days Daily data valid until midnight (23:59) Weekly R199 14GB 2GB Anytime Bundle per day for 7 days Daily data valid until midnight (23:59) Monthly R499 30GB 1GB Anytime Bundle pe day for 30 days Daily data valid until midnight (23:59) Monthly R699 60GB 2GB Anytime Bundle per day for 30 days Daily data valid until midnight (23:59)

