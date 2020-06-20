The perks of working at MTN and Vodacom – Free data and airtime

One of the advantages of working at a major mobile operator is the free allocation of airtime and data available to all employees.

Even the CEOs of South African mobile networks don’t have to pay for their own smartphone contract.

Vodacom’s recent financial results showed that the company’s CEO, Shameel Joosub, accrued a pre-tax remuneration of R43,446,398 for the year, R4,800 of which was attributed to a Vodacom mobile phone benefit.

Like Joosub, lower-level employees at many mobile networks also receive attractive phone benefits, and these can be a great perk of working at these companies.

Mobile phone benefits can include contributions towards an employee’s smartphone purchase, airtime, and data.

Employees may also receive a monthly alotment of data in addition to their other benefits.

To find out more about what mobile phone benefits are available to employees of South Africa’s largest mobile networks, MyBroadband asked MTN and Vodacom about the free data and airtime they offer to employees.

Both companies said that specific contract information was confidential, but they provided the following overview of employee mobile benefits.

Vodacom

Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy said that its employees receive various cellphone benefits, including contributions towards smartphones, airtime, and mobile data depending on their packages.

“A Vodacom employee is entitled to select any consumer package available at the time of the selection,” Kennedy said.

“All employees also receive secondary SIM benefits which can be used for either mobile, data or fibre services.”

“In addition to this, all Vodacom employees are allocated an additional 10GB of data per month as part of the normal benefits,” Kennedy said.

Vodacom cellphone-related benefits are defined per each employee, based on that employee’s grade, with three possible benefit levels.

Kennedy added that during the COVID-19 national state of disaster, all Vodacom employees have been provided with an additional 10GB of mobile data and 1,000 voice call minutes per month.

“The vast majority of Vodacom’s employees continue to work from home, which is now the company’s default position,” Kennedy said.

MTN

MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan told MyBroadband that all MTN employees receive a monthly allocation of free data and airtime.

“That allocation is based on their individual level and tenure,” O’Sullivan said.

“Recently, as a consequence of our work from home requirements, all employee data benefits have been doubled and where employees are still requiring more data for work-related use – that is arranged through their line manager.”

“We also offer discounted handsets to our employees as part of their overall employee benefits and last year we awarded all non-management employees an additional R1,000 voucher to use on a device or package of their choice,” she said.

MTN also offers its own employees an exclusive Black Friday promotion the week after the standard Black Friday weekend, allowing them to focus their attention on customers over Black Friday without missing out on deals.

The company did not provide any details regarding the specific amounts of data available to employees.