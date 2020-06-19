New MTN social data bundles – 1GB for R25

MTN has announced the launch of new MTN Pulse daily, weekly, and monthly social media bundles.

These bundles are available immediately and will remain available until 16 July.

MTN Pulse is a prepaid pricing plan that is aimed at the youth market and offers a variety of social media bundles.

The newly-announced Social Pass bundles are an extension of MTN Pulse’s existing bundles and offer cheaper access to Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and YouTube.

“Social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter are essential for our youth customers to remain connected,” said MTN Pulse manager for South Africa Nonhlanhla Sibiya.

“Through these attractively priced bundles, MTN is connecting its youth customers with the services that resonate with them by ensuring that they can use their favourite online platforms to connect with friends and families.”

Sibiya also highlighted the great value of these bundles given the current national lockdown.

“These bundles have been introduced at an opportune time when more people are interacting online due to restrictions on personal movement,” said Sibiya.

TikTok bundle

As part of this campaign, MTN has also launched a social media bundle dedicated to TikTok.

Users will be able to purchase a 500MB TikTok bundle that lasts for 1 hour for R5.

“This is to cater for the MTN Pulse subscribers who need access to TikTok at an affordable price,” said MTN.

The new social media bundles offered by MTN Pulse are detailed below.