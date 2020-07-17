Best prepaid mobile data prices in South Africa

Cell C recently launched new 30-day data bundles which offer subscribers twice the usual data and extra after-hours data.

Pricing starts at R10 for 40MB of anytime data and increases to R299 for 12GB anytime data and 7GB of after-hours data.

These price cuts follow decisions by Vodacom and MTN to reduce their prices after reaching an agreement with the Competition Commission.

On 1 April, Vodacom reduced its data prices by over 30% across all channels and launched lifeline and zero-rated data through the ConnectU platform.

On 15 April, MTN followed suit by reducing monthly data bundle prices by between 25% and 50%.

The mobile operator is also giving customers 20MB of free data daily through its instant messaging platform, Ayoba.

In April, Cell C also signed a memorandum of agreement with the Competition Commission to improve access to data and increase pricing transparency.

As part of this agreement, Cell C launched a free lifeline package on 1 May and provides all subscribers with five free on-net SMSes and seven free Call Me messages.

30-day data bundle prices

With all the mobile operators cutting mobile data prices, it raises the question of which networks now offer the best deals.

The table below provides an overview of how prepaid mobile data prices from South Africa’s major mobile operators compare.