New Cell C All-in-One bundles – R95 for 2GB and 945 minutes

Cell C has launched a range of new prepaid All-in-One bundles, offering a combination of data and voice minutes starting from as little as R5.

Originally launched in 2019, Cell C has now decided to extend these bundles to a broader market, with a new All-In-One tariff plan through which customers can get double the data when they purchase any All-In-One bundles.

For example, a 1GB All-In-One bundle will provide buyers with 1GB standard data and 1GB free data, in addition to 45 any-network minutes and 900 minutes, at a once-off price of R95.

There are no additional restrictions on time or usage, and customers can use their data whenever they want for whatever they want, Cell C said.

The prices for the Double Data All-In-One bundles are provided in the table below.

All-In-One Bundle Standard Data Free Double Data Any-Network Minutes Cell C Minutes Validity Price 30MB 30MB 30MB 5 30 1 day R5 120MB 120MB 120MB 10 300 14 days R15 300MB 300MB 300MB 20 600 30 days R35 1GB 1GB 1GB 45 900 30 days R95 2.5GB 2.5GB 2.5GB 60 900 30 days R195

Starter Packs

Customers who wish to take advantage of the double-data offer must purchase and RICA one of the two new All-In-One starter packs and purchase an All-In-One bundle across any Cell C sales channel.

The two starter packs available are as follows:

All-In-One 120MB pack (R10 minimum recharge) – Includes 240MB of data, 10 any-network minutes, and 300 Cell C minutes, valid for 7 days. Available from spaza shops and other informal traders. All-In-One 300MB pack (R20 minimum recharge) -Includes 600MB data, 20 any-network minutes, 600 Cell C minutes, valid for 15 days. Available from selected retail channels.

The double data promotional period will run for six months, Cell C said.

“As a consumer-centric service provider, Cell C has always been committed to giving our customers access to fast internet, great value and reliable network coverage,” Cell C CCO Simo Mkhize said.

“The new All-In-One starter packs allow us to take our Prepaid offers to the next level in terms of great service and great value for money to truly allow our customers to connect with megs and minutes for less,” he added.

