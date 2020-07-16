Vodacom launches world’s first Google Play Store data bundles

Vodacom has collaborated with Google to launch the world’s first dedicated data bundles for browsing, downloading, and updating apps from the Play Store.

“Vodacom’s introduction of Google Play bundles allows smartphone users to access millions of apps of their choosing, improving accessibility, allowing all customers to become a part of the digital revolution,” the operator said.

Vodacom’s Group Digital and Fixed Officer Zunaid Mahomed said the operator strives to offer innovative services, solutions and continuous value for all its customers.

“We’re extremely proud to be the first telco in the world to offer Google Play Store bundles, enabling our customers to connect to the apps they love on the Google Play Store on the Vodacom network,” Mahomed said.

Vodacom explained the bundles will offer three main benefits:

Control and worry-free access – Customers will now have more control over their Google Play Store data consumption and will be able to connect and engage with the most up-to-date apps – without having to worry about experiencing bill-shock.

– Customers will now have more control over their Google Play Store data consumption and will be able to connect and engage with the most up-to-date apps – without having to worry about experiencing bill-shock. Cost-saving – Customers will save on data costs linked to updating or downloading the latest apps, as the bundle prices have been reduced.

Customers will save on data costs linked to updating or downloading the latest apps, as the bundle prices have been reduced. Always connected – Customers will not need to wait to download or update essential apps. The bundle purchase will be instant and can be consumed immediately, ensuring that customers are always connected to what is important to them.

The Google Play Store bundle prices are indicated in the table below.