Block SMS spam from WASPs with new Do Not Contact list

The Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (WASPA) has launched a Do Not Contact database that lets any cellular user in South Africa opt out of SMS spam from its members.

“[It] represents a virtual ‘Do Not Disturb’ service that can prevent unwanted direct marketing intrusions by SMS,” WASPA announced.

WASPA said that its database ensures that SMS-based direct marketing messages from WASPA members and their clients only reach mobile users who wish to receive them.

The database is updated weekly. You can also remove your number from the database whenever you want.

You only have to provide the phone numbers you want to be blocked – no other personal information is required to be added to the DNC database.

WASPA stressed that only phone numbers are stored in its Do Not Contact list. No other personal information is stored alongside the phone numbers.

“Mobile content and applications developed by WASPA members have been literal lifesavers during these last few months,” said WASPA general manager Ilonka Badenhorst.

“Mobility enables more of us to stay at home and keep safe by reducing our exposure to the outside world. There are, however, mobile users who wish to safeguard their privacy when it comes to direct marketing messages and the DNC database will be especially useful to them.”

In addition to the website (www.dnc.org.za), you can access the WASPA Do Not Contact database via USSD by dialling *120*69269# or by sending “BLOCK” to the short code 40662.

USSD access is charged at 20c per 20 seconds and messages to short code 40662 are billed at standard subscriber bundle SMS rates, alternatively up to 50c per message. Free SMSs don’t apply.

It must be noted that the DNC is a list to block direct marketing SMSs only. It does not block other types of mobile services delivered by SMS, such as subscription or notification services.

The service also cannot block direct marketing SMS messages transmitted by firms — particularly outside of SA — who are not WASPA members.