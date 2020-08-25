MTN launches new data bundles based on where you live

MTN is launching a new prepaid data campaign called MyTown Offers which will allow MTN customers to get specific data bundles based on where they live.

Customers will need to dial *136*2# or *142# and select “MyTown Offers” to access special offers that are personalised based on their pockets and their hometown.

“At MTN we are committed to offering our customers increasingly personalised, and relevant, products and services,” said Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive: Corporate Affairs, MTN South Africa.

“We understand that everyone is different, with vastly different circumstances, particularly at this time, and we will continue to do our utmost best to cater to every single one of our customers.”

These offers are available in 85 suburbs and townships across South Africa, with a focus being placed on regions where budget-friendly data bundles will be “particularly welcomed”.

Examples of data bundles that will be offered include the following:

500MB for 1 day – R10

1GB for 7 days – R19

1.5GB for 7 days – R30

2GB for 7 days – R50

“The aim with this product is not only to get – and keep – more people connected to family, friends, passions, entertainment, networking and job opportunities, it is also a way to address customer needs on a personal and community-level; ensuring that no one is left behind as we move towards an increasingly modern, connected life and burgeoning digital economy,” said O’Sullivan.

MTN noted that its MyTown Offers are only available for prepaid customers.

MTN announces new CEO

This follows after MTN recently appointed Ralph Mupita as president and CEO of MTN Group, replacing incumbent Rob Shuter from 1 September 2020.

Mupita was previously the chief financial officer of MTN Group and had held this position since April 2017.

“After a rigorous and extensive search process, we are pleased to have appointed someone of Ralph’s calibre, experience and ability to fill the group president and CEO position,” said MTN Group chairman Mcebisi Jonas.

“Ralph’s experience as the group CFO, strong knowledge of our businesses and markets, as well as successful background in financial services, M&A and emerging markets, place him in an excellent position to lead the growth and sustainability of the business going forward.”