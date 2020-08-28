Serious allegations against WASPA

The Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (WASPA) has been accused of serving its members’ interests instead of protecting consumers against rogue WASPs and airtime theft.

These accusations came from two industry players who asked not to be named because of their relationship with WASPA and the mobile operators.

WASPA was formed in 2004 as a self-regulatory body with a mandate to represent and regulate its voluntary members.

The organisation has a code of conduct and advertising rules which member WASPs must adhere to.

These rules form the foundation of protecting South African mobile users against fraudulent activity and airtime theft.

Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom Mobile make it compulsory for WASPs to be members of WASPA to offer WASP services.

This may sound like a great initiative to protect consumers against airtime theft, but the reality looks very different.

Fraudulent content subscriptions and airtime theft remain rife in South Africa despite years of complaints by consumers.

WASPA further served as a way for mobile operators to wash their hands of airtime theft and refer complaints to WASPA instead of addressing the problem themselves.

It is, therefore, no surprise that one industry player described WASPA as “an industry body PR stunt to pretend that there is some sort of ethical conduct”.

He said WASPA is not an independent body or regulator. “They receive many complaints, but they cannot handle most of them. It makes them sort of irrelevant,” he said.

Another industry player said some of the WASPA office bearers are involved with WASPs which are accused of airtime theft.

He supplied MyBroadband with the names of these office bearers, and it can be confirmed that some of the companies they represent have been accused of airtime theft.

Fraudulent subscriptions and airtime theft are rife

MyBroadband’s recent reports on fraudulent subscriptions and airtime theft show that this crime remains rife.

In many cases, the fraudulent WASP subscriptions occurred on machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet-of-things (IoT) SIMs.

It is impossible for these SIMs to pro-actively subscribe to WASPs services, which conclusively prove fraudulent activity.

One industry player said this shows that WASPA and the mobile operators’ strict double-opt-in promise either never materialised or is flawed.

“That is why literally any random SIM can still be subscribed to WASP services,” he told MyBroadband.

Another industry player accused WASPA of pro-actively avoiding the formal process of handling complaints to protect its members.

He said of the 1,601 complaints lodged with WASPA between January and June 2020, only 3 were handled through the formal process. This equates to less than 0.2%.

He said avoiding the formal process mean there are no complaint reports published on the WASPA website. This, in turn, means rogue WASPs are not exposed publicly.

He added that sidestepping the formal process also avoid penalties like fines for serious infringements or repeat offences.

The table below provides an overview of the number of complaints lodged through the WASPA website and the number which was handled through the formal process.

No comment from WASPA

MyBroadband asked WASPA for comment regarding these accusations, but the organisation did not respond by the time of publication.

