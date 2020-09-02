How much you will pay for MTN’s new month-to-month packages

MTN recently launched a month-to-month payment option for a selection of its SIM-only packages.

“MTN Month-to-Month is available to anyone that either doesn’t want to be tied to a contract or who is unable to get a long-term contract due to not meeting minimum requirements,” the operator stated.

The mobile operator said that the month-to-month payment option will be available on MTN Made For Me, MTN Sky, My MTNChoice Flexi, and standard My MTNChoice data plans.

It noted that MTN Home Wi-Fi and Mega Deals are not part of the offer.

Just like with its Pure LTE packages, which are available via several ISPs, the customer is not required to sign up to any long-term contract.

This means that should they become dissatisfied with their product, they are able to cancel and move to another at any time without incurring a hefty cancellation fee.

There is also no need to undergo a credit check or complete complicated paperwork to get the package.

More expensive than standard contracts

MTN confirmed to MyBroadband that the prices of the month-to-month packages would be slightly more expensive than the equivalent 24-month contracts.

To sign up, customers can purchase a plan from any MTN-branded store using a debit or credit card.

Thereafter, they have the option of paying via credit card, debit card, debit order, cash, EFT, or bank deposit when renewing their plan.

We compared a selection of packages which are available on 24-month contracts and on a month-to-month basis to see the extent to which the prices differ.

Prices for the month-to-month offers were taken from a selection of deals published in MTN’s Y’ello Trader September deals booklet, as these are not yet available through MTN’s online shop.

The comparison showed that month-to-month packages were around 20-30% more expensive than the contract options.

The month-to-month prices were still cheaper than buying the same amount of data or airtime on prepaid, however.

The table below compares the prices of 24-month contracts and month-to-month packages.

MTN 24-month contracts vs Month-to-month Package Includes 24-month contract Month-to-month My MTNChoice 500MB 500MB Anytime data R39 R49 My MTNChoice Flexi R60 R60 airtime R49 R59 My MTNChoice 1GB 1GB Anytime + 1GB Night Express R69 R89 MTN Made for Me XS 500MB Anytime + 500MB Night Express, 50 minutes, 50 SMSs R99 R129 MTN Made for Me S 1GB Anytime + 1GB Night Express, 100 minutes, 100 SMSs R199 R259

