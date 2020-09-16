Big growth for FNB Connect – Netflix and Uber vouchers launching soon

FNB Connect has seen significant growth over the past year, with many more South Africans signing up to the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO).

The MVNO runs on Cell C’s network and is integrated heavily with FNB’s banking suite, rewarding clients with free data and other benefits.

Speaking in a press briefing on 16 September, FNB Connect CEO Bradwin Roper revealed key figures which speak to the network’s growth over the last year.

According to Roper, FNB Connect now has 739,000 mobile subscribers – a 30% increase over the number of subscribers it had at the same time last year.

“We are seeing significant growth in customer numbers for FNB Connect,” Roper said.

“These are customers that are both financially and network active, not just SIMs we have distributed in the market.”

This growth is boosted by a 41% increase in the size of FNB’s premium user base.

FNB Connect has also seen major growth in mobile data and voice minute usage.

Subscribers consumed 5.4 billion MB of data and 927 million voice minutes over the last financial year, which is an increase of 64% and 77% respectively.

Roper also noted that the mobile network offered customers a total of 545TB in free data through its Free Connect offering.

Free Connect provides FNB customers who have an existing account and an FNB Connect SIM free data, minutes, and SMSs every month.

On Netflix vouchers and Cell C

Roper said that Cell C plans to expand the prepaid services that it offers through the FNB app to include vouchers for popular platforms.

These currently include purchases such as airtime and electricity, but FNB plans to expand this offering to Netflix, Uber, and Office 365 vouchers.

“We are going to be launching new prepaid vouchers in the entertainment, transport, and productivity categories,” Roper said.

“We are hoping to lands Netflix, Uber, Office 365 vouchers in the near future for prepaid services.”

In response to questions from MyBroadband regarding the effect of Cell C’s current situation on FNB Connect, Roper said they remain committed to working with the mobile network.

“FNB Connect has regular engagements with Cell C on matters of mutual interest. We continue to work quite closely with them to improve the value received by FNB Connect customers,” Roper said.

“Cell C has been communicating the process that it is making with its complex restructure with us.”

He also alluded to the roaming agreement between Cell C and MTN, stating that Cell C may be able to buy 5G capacity that FNB Connect would be able to use to launch new products for its customers.

“Cell C will be able to purchase 5G capacity from their roaming partners to support services that we as FNB Connect plan to make available to our customers.”

“They have served us well and I am quite confident we can look forward to growing in our next phase as partners.”