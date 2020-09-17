Takealot now sells Telkom data bundles

Telkom has announced a selection of its prepaid data bundles and broadband packages are now available to purchase on Takealot.

The products include SIM-only packages as well as packages that are bundled with a Mi-Fi device or LTE Router.

The operator said its new strategic partnership with Takealot will bring superior service and convenience to new and existing customers.

Executive for Brand & Product Segments at Telkom Gugu Mthembu noted the offering will add comfort and value to customers.

“The connectivity of our customers from the comfort of their homes during this pandemic has been our primary focus and with Takealot’s innovative e-commerce platform and success in customer service, we will leave no man behind,” she said.

“This partnership with Takealot.com brings together a vision centred around one important stakeholder, the customer,” Mthembu said.

She added that this will make their products more accessible as more people continue to work, learn, and entertain from home.

Available bundles

The available packages include Anytime and Night Surfer data, and they are priced as follows:

10GB + 10GB SIM-only – R149

20GB + 20GB SIM-only – R249

10GB + 10GB bundled with a Mi-Fi router – R749

20GB + 20GB bundled with an LTE Router – R1,899

Customers will be able to purchase the Telkom products on the Takealot site or app, after which they will receive further instructions on how to activate their SIM on Telkom’s self-RICA platform.

Takealot already offers a range of products from mobile operators – including monthly data bundles and mobile airtime vouchers from Telkom, Vodacom, MTN, and Cell C, in addition to Rain’s uncapped 4G SIM card.

