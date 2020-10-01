MTN launches 1TB LTE deal for R1,059

MTN has launched a promotional fixed-LTE deal which includes 1TB of data and a bundled router.

The deal is priced at only R1,059 per month and includes 1TB of Anytime data in addition to 110GB of Night Express data.

In summary, the MTN Home Wi-Fi 1TB LTE deal offers the following:

Monthly data – 1TB

Bonus data – 110GB Night Express

Contract term – 24 months

Price – R1,059 per month

It is available on a 24-month contract and includes a [email protected] MF286R LTE router, which supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi connections as well as 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands.

MTN revealed this 1TB LTE special in its Y’ello Deals catalogue for October 2020, and it said the MTN Home Wi-Fi 1TB contract deal will be available until 31 October 2020.

“MTN Home Wi-Fi 1TB Contract: Offer available from 01/10/2020 – 31/10/2020,” the company states in its deals booklet.

“The pricing will be applicable for 24-month contracts. Customers must be within a fixed-LTE coverage area and have an MTN-recommended fixed-LTE Wi-Fi router in order to make use of MTN Home Wi-Fi.”

The company added that the promotional MTN Home Wi-Fi 1TB plan is a limited offer, and the offer is subject to credit vetting.

MTN Home Wi-Fi deals

MTN also offers three additional Home Wi-Fi deals, which are available on a month-to-month basis and are not time-limited.

The month-to-month versions of these are priced as follows:

MTN Home Wi-Fi 75GB – R299

MTN Home Wi-Fi 110GB – R399

MTN Home Wi-Fi 200GB – R699

Note that the month-to-month Home Wi-Fi packages do not include a router, although customers can buy a [email protected] MF286R LTE router for a once-off price of R2,319.

MTN also offers the ability to add Microsoft Office 365 Personal Productivity Suite to your package for only R769 once-off.

A screenshot of the new MTN Home Wi-Fi 1TB LTE deal is below, along with the standard packages.

