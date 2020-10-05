Telkom Mobile birthday sale – 100GB for R149

Telkom is celebrating the tenth birthday of its mobile operations through a range of data specials and smartphone bundles.

One of the deals is a 100GB Night Surfer data bundle for R149, which is available to existing and new contract, top-up, and prepaid customers.

These once-off data bundles are valid for 31 days from the date of activation and the data can only be used between midnight and 07:00.

Another prominent deal, although not new, is Telkom’s 1TB SmartBroadband wireless service for R999 per month on a 24-month contract.

The images below provide an overview of Telkom’s mobile data deals which are valid between 4 October and 19 November.

100GB Night Surfer once-off data bundle

SmartBroadband Wireless

LTE Once-off data bundles

Prepaid LTE starter packs

Terabyte deal

