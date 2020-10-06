MTN customers can now earn loyalty points to spend on airtime and data

MTN has launched a new YelloBucks loyalty point system and a new MyMTN Rewards programme.

“YelloBucks will unlock incredible value, discounts and rewards for customers, just for being on the MTN network,” MTN said.

“With competition fierce in the loyalty space, MTN is taking this step to drive value across its entire customer base – no matter which price plan or segment a customer is in – to brighten more lives in these demanding times.”

The network said its MyMTN Rewards programme will compete with best-in-class loyalty programmes, and will see customers earning up to 200 YelloBucks just for registering for the programme on the MTN app.

New customers simply need to download the MTN app and register for MyMTN Rewards within seven days to be allocated an additional YelloBucks bonus – 200 YelloBucks for post-paid customers and 100 YelloBucks for prepaid customers.

“We know South Africans have had to face many challenges this year and we are consistently looking to find ways to increase the value we give to our customers. In doing so, we want to help ease the burden on the cash-strapped, particularly as we head into summer and the year-end holidays,” MTN South Africa chief consumer officer Mapula Bodibe said.

“The foundation of the programme has an easy to understand catalogue that explains how to earn and redeem points, allowing customers to work towards exciting redemption options.”

Discounts at participating partners

MTN said customers can receive savings on more than 300 catalogued products and offerings from up to 31 partners, with the option to spend now or save up for a larger reward later on.

All MyMTN Rewards offers are available on the MTN app.

“To ensure a broader reach, supporting redemption channels will be available on USSD with a bespoke platform for feature phones,” MTN added.

This interface is accessible by dialling *234#.

Key MyMTN Rewards features are being introduced in a staggered approach as they are developed.

The current benefits include:

Expanded offers in the MyMTN Rewards catalogue – including music streaming, video and entertainment offers

Ability to redeem YelloBucks for YouTube, Facebook and Twitter social bundles.

Multiproduct bonuses and milestone rewards

Gifting and games

It said benefits to look out for in the coming months include the following:

A tiering system with greater redemption benefits and bonuses for higher tiers

A family consolidation feature – the ability to earn and spend as a family by pooling earned YelloBucks

Partner discount vouchers

Booster rewards upon redemption

How to sign up and earn

MTN users can sign up for MyMTN Rewards if they are over 16 years old and have a valid South African ID or passport number.

Users can register through the MTN app or the *234# USSD menu.

MTN said that customers will earn one YelloBuck for every R1 they spend on bundles or subscriptions.

Customers will also earn one YelloBuck for every day they spend active on the network.

Customers can earn extra YelloBucks when registering on digital services such as MusicTime or CallerTunez, MTN said.

“We would like to encourage all our customers to sign up today and start doing more of what they love by redeeming their YelloBucks on the MTN app or USSD string,” Bodibe said.

“With greater benefits just around the corner, we look forward to welcoming many of our customers to MyMTN Rewards in the weeks ahead so that they can benefit from what we have in store.”