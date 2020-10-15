Best-ever mobile data deals in South Africa – 120GB for R299

There are many great data deals available in South Africa, partly because the Competition Commission forced mobile networks to slash their data prices earlier this year.

In April 2020, Vodacom committed to cutting its data prices by over 30% across all of its channels in line with the Commission’s report.

Likewise, MTN agreed to reduce its data prices in according with the report – which means that both MTN and Vodacom now offer 30-day, 1GB once-off bundles for R99.

If you want the best value for your money, however, signing up to a monthly contract provides more data at a cheaper price.

For those who are not willing to commit to a 24-month contract, there are also options that are billed on a month-to-month basis.

Best data deals

To make matters easier, we have looked through South Africa’s largest mobile networks to find the best monthly SIM-only data deals.

Some of these are on set 24-month contracts, while others are available on a month-to-month basis.

These data deals are detailed below.

Vodacom

MTN

Cell C

Telkom

Rain