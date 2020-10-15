Best-ever mobile data deals in South Africa – 120GB for R299

15 October 2020

There are many great data deals available in South Africa, partly because the Competition Commission forced mobile networks to slash their data prices earlier this year.

In April 2020, Vodacom committed to cutting its data prices by over 30% across all of its channels in line with the Commission’s report.

Likewise, MTN agreed to reduce its data prices in according with the report – which means that both MTN and Vodacom now offer 30-day, 1GB once-off bundles for R99.

If you want the best value for your money, however, signing up to a monthly contract provides more data at a cheaper price.

For those who are not willing to commit to a 24-month contract, there are also options that are billed on a month-to-month basis.

Best data deals

To make matters easier, we have looked through South Africa’s largest mobile networks to find the best monthly SIM-only data deals.

Some of these are on set 24-month contracts, while others are available on a month-to-month basis.

These data deals are detailed below.

Vodacom

Vodacom data deals
Data deal Anytime data Night data Length of contract Price per month
Red Hot Data Dealz – 10GB 5GB 5GB 24 months R129
Red Hot Data Dealz – 20GB 10GB 10GB 24 months R149
Red Hot Data Dealz – 25GB 15GB 10GB 24 months R169
Red Hot Data Dealz – 40GB 20GB 20GB 24 months R239
Red Hot Data Dealz – 90GB 60GB 30GB 24 months R299
October SIM-only data deals 10GB 10GB 24 months R199
October SIM-only data deals 20GB 20GB 24 months R249
October SIM-only data deals 30GB 30GB 24 months R299
October SIM-only data deals 50GB 50GB 24 months R399
ChatzConnect SIM-only data deals 100GB 100GB 24 months R599
ChatzConnect SIM-only data deals 200GB 200GB 24 months R899
ChatzConnect SIM-only data deals 300GB 300GB 24 months R999
ChatzConnect SIM-only data deals 400GB 400GB 24 months R1,199

MTN

MTN data deals
Data deal Anytime data Night data Length of contract Price per month
My MTNChoice 2GB 1GB 1GB 24 months R39
My MTNChoice 8GB 4GB 4GB 24 months R99
My MTNChoice 20GB 10GB 10GB 24 months R149
My MTNChoice 40GB 20GB 20GB 24 months R199
My MTNChoice 80GB 50GB 30GB 24 months R299

Cell C

Cell C data deals
Data deal Anytime data Night data Length of contract Price per month
SmartData 1GB 1GB 1GB 24 months R79
SmartData 1GB TopUp 1GB 24 months R79
SmartData 5GB 5GB 5GB 24 months R99
SmartData 5GB TopUp 5GB 24 months R99
SmartData 10GB 10GB 10GB 24 months R149
SmartData 10GB 10GB 24 months R149
Smart Data 100GB TopUp 100GB 24 months R598.90

Telkom

Telkom data deals
Data deal Anytime data Night data Length of contract Price per month
SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 5GB 5GB 5GB Month-to-month R59
SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 10GB 10GB 10GB Month-to-month R99
SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 20GB 40GB 40GB 24 months R199
SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 40GB 60GB 60GB 24 months R299
SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 60GB 70GB 70GB Month-to-month R399
SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 80GB 90GB 90GB Month-to-month R499
SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 120GB 120GB 120GB Month-to-month R699
SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 1TB 1TB Month-to-month R999

Rain

Rain data deals
Data deal Anytime data Night data Length of contract Price per month
19 hours unlimited off-peak Unlimited (Excluding 6pm – 11pm) Month-to-month R250
Unlimited 4G (10Mbps limit) Unlimited Unlimited Month-to-month R479

