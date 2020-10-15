Best-ever mobile data deals in South Africa – 120GB for R299

There are many great data deals available in South Africa, partly because the Competition Commission forced mobile networks to slash their data prices earlier this year.
In April 2020, Vodacom committed to cutting its data prices by over 30% across all of its channels in line with the Commission’s report.
Likewise, MTN agreed to reduce its data prices in according with the report – which means that both MTN and Vodacom now offer 30-day, 1GB once-off bundles for R99.
If you want the best value for your money, however, signing up to a monthly contract provides more data at a cheaper price.
For those who are not willing to commit to a 24-month contract, there are also options that are billed on a month-to-month basis.
Best data deals
To make matters easier, we have looked through South Africa’s largest mobile networks to find the best monthly SIM-only data deals.
Some of these are on set 24-month contracts, while others are available on a month-to-month basis.
These data deals are detailed below.
Vodacom
|Vodacom data deals
|Data deal
|Anytime data
|Night data
|Length of contract
|Price per month
|Red Hot Data Dealz – 10GB
|5GB
|5GB
|24 months
|R129
|Red Hot Data Dealz – 20GB
|10GB
|10GB
|24 months
|R149
|Red Hot Data Dealz – 25GB
|15GB
|10GB
|24 months
|R169
|Red Hot Data Dealz – 40GB
|20GB
|20GB
|24 months
|R239
|Red Hot Data Dealz – 90GB
|60GB
|30GB
|24 months
|R299
|October SIM-only data deals
|10GB
|10GB
|24 months
|R199
|October SIM-only data deals
|20GB
|20GB
|24 months
|R249
|October SIM-only data deals
|30GB
|30GB
|24 months
|R299
|October SIM-only data deals
|50GB
|50GB
|24 months
|R399
|ChatzConnect SIM-only data deals
|100GB
|100GB
|24 months
|R599
|ChatzConnect SIM-only data deals
|200GB
|200GB
|24 months
|R899
|ChatzConnect SIM-only data deals
|300GB
|300GB
|24 months
|R999
|ChatzConnect SIM-only data deals
|400GB
|400GB
|24 months
|R1,199
MTN
|MTN data deals
|Data deal
|Anytime data
|Night data
|Length of contract
|Price per month
|My MTNChoice 2GB
|1GB
|1GB
|24 months
|R39
|My MTNChoice 8GB
|4GB
|4GB
|24 months
|R99
|My MTNChoice 20GB
|10GB
|10GB
|24 months
|R149
|My MTNChoice 40GB
|20GB
|20GB
|24 months
|R199
|My MTNChoice 80GB
|50GB
|30GB
|24 months
|R299
Cell C
|Cell C data deals
|Data deal
|Anytime data
|Night data
|Length of contract
|Price per month
|SmartData 1GB
|1GB
|1GB
|24 months
|R79
|SmartData 1GB TopUp
|1GB
|–
|24 months
|R79
|SmartData 5GB
|5GB
|5GB
|24 months
|R99
|SmartData 5GB TopUp
|5GB
|–
|24 months
|R99
|SmartData 10GB
|10GB
|10GB
|24 months
|R149
|SmartData 10GB
|10GB
|–
|24 months
|R149
|Smart Data 100GB TopUp
|100GB
|–
|24 months
|R598.90
Telkom
|Telkom data deals
|Data deal
|Anytime data
|Night data
|Length of contract
|Price per month
|SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 5GB
|5GB
|5GB
|Month-to-month
|R59
|SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 10GB
|10GB
|10GB
|Month-to-month
|R99
|SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 20GB
|40GB
|40GB
|24 months
|R199
|SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 40GB
|60GB
|60GB
|24 months
|R299
|SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 60GB
|70GB
|70GB
|Month-to-month
|R399
|SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 80GB
|90GB
|90GB
|Month-to-month
|R499
|SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 120GB
|120GB
|120GB
|Month-to-month
|R699
|SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 1TB
|1TB
|–
|Month-to-month
|R999
Rain
|Rain data deals
|Data deal
|Anytime data
|Night data
|Length of contract
|Price per month
|19 hours unlimited off-peak
|Unlimited (Excluding 6pm – 11pm)
|–
|Month-to-month
|R250
|Unlimited 4G (10Mbps limit)
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Month-to-month
|R479
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.