Big growth for FNB Connect data and voice traffic

FNB Connect has announced that its customers used 40% more data and 56% more voice minutes over the last 12 months compared to the previous 12-month period.

The MVNO also noted that it has recorded 25% growth in its true active customer base, as well as a 36% growth in subscribers who earn over R240,000 per year.

“Over the 12-month period, we have attracted more customers in relatively higher income brackets, and these are customers who typically spend more on telecommunications,” said FNB Connect CEO Bradwin Roper.

“More importantly, staying in touch with family and friends in the midst of a global pandemic within monthly budgets has been a priority for many consumers in recent months.”

“As a result, we have seen more customers maximising our range of benefits which include free data, voice minutes and SMSs that qualifying FNB customers get on their respective transactional bank accounts linked to their eBucks reward level,” Roper said.

FNB also noted that it reduced its data prices by up to 55% at the beginning of 2020, and also gave customers 1GB of free data valid for 30 days to help them stay connected during the national lockdown.

“We pride ourselves in being a business that brings the concept of real help to life for our customers,” said Roper.

“Throughout the year, we were able to provide our customers with over 545 million megabytes of data, while making great strides in building a scalable business that puts customers at the centre of what we do and providing mobile services that truly resonate with their needs.”

FNB Connect said it is committed to helping their customers save on their monthly airtime, minutes, and data spend.

“Our month-on-month flexibility is not only world-class, but also aligns well to our Money Management anchoring value proposition,” said Roper.

He noted that FNB customers can manage their FNB Connect SIM on the bank’s app, helping them manage their account and spend more effectively.

