Rain launches unlimited 4G data for phones for R379

Rain has launched a new unlimited 4G data package for mobile phones priced at R379 per month on a month-to-month contract.

The service offers unlimited data, but with restrictions on the streaming resolution and the ability to use your phone as a hotspot.

Basic streaming resolution will only provide a streaming quality resolution of up to 360p.

The service will not allow you to use your smartphone as a mobile hotspot.

The service can only be used on 4G phones.

This new unlimited “4G for phones” service complements Rain’s existing 19-hours unlimited off-peak service for R250 per month.

The unlimited off-peak service does not have any restrictions on streaming or being used as a hotspot, but data is charged at R50 per GB between 18:00 and 23:00.

This service can also be used in any device, while the new “4G for phones” service can only be used in smartphones.

Rain 4G products compared

The table below provides an overview of Rain’s current 4G products.

Rain 4G products Product 4G for phones 4G for any device 4G off-peak Data Unlimited all day Unlimited all day Unlimited between 23:00 and 18:00 Maximum speed Unlimited 10Mbps Unlimited Streaming resolution Up to 360p Up to 360p Unlimited Hotspots supported No Yes Yes Devices supported Only 4G phones Any device Any device Monthly price R379 R479 R250

Rain 4G for phones

The screenshot below provides an overview of Rain’s new “4G for phones” product.