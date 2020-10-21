Pick n Pay to launch new virtual mobile network operator in South Africa

Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher announced they are set to launch PnP Mobile, promising to offer “more data for less”.

While details around Pick n Pay’s mobile plans remain sketchy, Brasher provided some details about their planned offerings.

He said South Africans can expect to see two new mobile virtual network operator (MVNOs) brands – PnP Mobile and Boxercom.

Subscribers of these services will enjoy benefits when they support Pick n Pay or Boxer stores.

“If you join Pick n Pay Mobile or Boxercom and you shop in our stores, you are going to get more data for less, and in some occasions, you are going to get it for free,” he said.

He said the thing which drove them to launch a mobile operator is the strong demand for mobile data.

“Data is the oxygen of individuals and communities. Data is now the elixir of life,” Brasher said in the company’s recent results presentation.

Brasher said they will shortly announce their partners and how they are going to “do this”. “It is something fun to look forward to,” he said.

