MTN launches MVNO service

MTN has launched a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service which will allow other operators without radio access networks of their own to launch mobile networks using MTN’s infrastructure.

The company said that with its extensive national network that covers rural areas, it offers MVNO partners a high-quality network experience and opportunity to deliver innovative solutions that reach even more South Africans.

“We expect MVNO subscribers across the country to double over the next five years, with several large players introducing offerings,” said MTN Managed Network Services acting executive Quintus De Beer.

“MTN is excited to be an enabler of this further growth path by putting our network capacity to work, as the rapid pace of digital change requires more agile and tailored solutions so that more people can benefit.”

The new service also opens up an opportunity for MTN to explore specific bespoke projects through strategic approved MVNO partnerships, the company said.

“Worldwide people have benefited from the experiences that MVNOs bring to the market and with the unique challenges South Africa face, we see this as an important platform to enable a better life for all,” De Beer said.

“We believe everyone deserves the benefits of modern, connected life. By entering the MVNO space, we are growing South Africa’s digital eco-system by enabling more value and services for consumers.”

“This makes business sense, as we are putting the best network to work for more people, in a managed and sensible manner,” said De Beer.

MTN said that with its best-in-class network, we believe that new MVNO businesses will assist to create job opportunities and secondary markets to contribute to the broader South African economy.

