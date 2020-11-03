What people love and hate about their mobile operator

A recent MyBroadband survey showed that MTN is the top mobile operator in South Africa with a particularly strong performance in network quality.

The survey was completed by 3,177 IT professionals and tech-savvy consumers with a good knowledge of telecommunication products.

The responses were gathered between Thursday 29 October and Monday 2 November 2020.

These respondents provided feedback on 3 components of their mobile service – value-for-money, network quality, and support & billing.

MTN received the highest average score, followed by Telkom Mobile, Cell C, Vodacom, and Rain.

The most valuable information from the survey is, however, not the average rating, but the individual scores of the three components for each operator.

These individual components show where an operator performs well, and where it can improve.

MTN received a very strong performance for network quality and an average score for value-for-money and support.

Telkom Mobile performed well for value-for-money, but its network quality and support dragged its overall performance down.

Cell C also received a good score for value-for-money, but its network quality and support were below par.

Vodacom scored well for network performance, but its value-for-money knocked its overall score.

Rain performed well for value-for-money, but its network quality and support scores were so poor that it finished last in the overall ratings.

The survey results are not unexpected. Vodacom and MTN are known for their excellent networks, while the smaller operators have to compete on price to gain market share.

Results summary

The table below provides an overview of the feedback from consumers about their mobile operator.

Mobile Operator Ratings Operator Value for Money Network Quality Support Average MTN 6.54 7.84 6.69 7.02 Telkom Mobile 8.06 6.41 6.16 6.87 Cell C 7.35 6.27 6.85 6.82 Vodacom 5.89 7.25 6.41 6.52 Rain 7.93 5.09 5.89 6.30

