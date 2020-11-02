MTN launches new Mega Plans – 25GB for R599

MTN has launched a new selection of Mega Plans, which comprise high-volume data and voice allocations.

The new lineup of deals consists of five Mega Talk and five Mega Gigs plans, which the company said offer customers significant savings.

MTN’s new Mega Plans are available on SIM-only contracts or bundled with a smartphone when taking up a new line or upgrading.

The plans come with an allocation of social data (Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube) and streaming data (Showmax and DStv Now), while qualifying plans include an allocation of international calling.

Contracts available include month-to-month, 24-month, and 36-month contracts, with customers able to add-to-bill through their contract usage limit or top up if they run out, MTN said.

“We have seen consumers spending more on communications services in the second quarter of 2020, with so many people working from home,” said MTN corporate affairs executive Jacqui ‘O Sullivan.

“Our Mega Plan products are aimed at ensuring that customers have access to value-adding data and voice solutions that match this demand with competitive prices, so more people benefit.”

MTN Mega Deals

The new MTN Mega Plans are detailed in the table below.

It should be noted that every plan except for the MTN Mega Gig XS, S, and M, and the MTN Mega Talk XS and S, include a R30 international calling bundle.

MTN Mega Deals Plan Data Minutes Price per month MTN Mega Gig XS 2GB 25 R129 MTN Mega Gig S 4GB 50 R199 MTN Mega Gig M 8GB 75 R299 MTN Mega Gig L 12GB 100 R399 MTN Mega Gig XL 25GB 200 R599 MTN Mega Talk XS 500MB 100 R129 MTN Mega Talk S 1GB 240 R199 MTN Mega Talk M 2GB 500 R299 MTN Mega Talk L 5GB 700 R399 MTN Mega Talk XL 8GB 1,500 R599

MTN said its new Mega Plans have been introduced at the same time as revamps of Flexi and MBB plans, new Fixed Wireless access plans, and additional value and discounts through new Family and Home plans.

“It’s been a tough year for so many and we want to ensure our customers receive great offers and solutions to help bring back a little hopefulness, while enjoying the full benefits of the modern, connected life,” ‘O Sullivan said.

