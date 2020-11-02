MTN launches new Mega Plans – 25GB for R599

MTN has launched a new selection of Mega Plans, which comprise high-volume data and voice allocations.
The new lineup of deals consists of five Mega Talk and five Mega Gigs plans, which the company said offer customers significant savings.
MTN’s new Mega Plans are available on SIM-only contracts or bundled with a smartphone when taking up a new line or upgrading.
The plans come with an allocation of social data (Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube) and streaming data (Showmax and DStv Now), while qualifying plans include an allocation of international calling.
Contracts available include month-to-month, 24-month, and 36-month contracts, with customers able to add-to-bill through their contract usage limit or top up if they run out, MTN said.
“We have seen consumers spending more on communications services in the second quarter of 2020, with so many people working from home,” said MTN corporate affairs executive Jacqui ‘O Sullivan.
“Our Mega Plan products are aimed at ensuring that customers have access to value-adding data and voice solutions that match this demand with competitive prices, so more people benefit.”
MTN Mega Deals
The new MTN Mega Plans are detailed in the table below.
It should be noted that every plan except for the MTN Mega Gig XS, S, and M, and the MTN Mega Talk XS and S, include a R30 international calling bundle.
|MTN Mega Deals
|Plan
|Data
|Minutes
|Price per month
|MTN Mega Gig XS
|2GB
|25
|R129
|MTN Mega Gig S
|4GB
|50
|R199
|MTN Mega Gig M
|8GB
|75
|R299
|MTN Mega Gig L
|12GB
|100
|R399
|MTN Mega Gig XL
|25GB
|200
|R599
|MTN Mega Talk XS
|500MB
|100
|R129
|MTN Mega Talk S
|1GB
|240
|R199
|MTN Mega Talk M
|2GB
|500
|R299
|MTN Mega Talk L
|5GB
|700
|R399
|MTN Mega Talk XL
|8GB
|1,500
|R599
MTN said its new Mega Plans have been introduced at the same time as revamps of Flexi and MBB plans, new Fixed Wireless access plans, and additional value and discounts through new Family and Home plans.
“It’s been a tough year for so many and we want to ensure our customers receive great offers and solutions to help bring back a little hopefulness, while enjoying the full benefits of the modern, connected life,” ‘O Sullivan said.
