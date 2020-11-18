Supersonic Black Friday deals revealed – Uncapped LTE for R999 per month

Supersonic will offer two Black Friday deals on its Home Broadband Fixed-LTE products this year.

These packages run on MTN’s network and provide LTE/4G connectivity to a fixed address – such as a home or office.

Its Black Friday offers for 2020 are as follows:

Uncapped Home Broadband – R999 per month

60GB (30GB/30GB) Home Broadband – R199 per month

These deals will be available on a month-to-month basis, which means customers won’t be required to sign up to a long-term contract. The prices also include a free-to-use router for as long as the service remains active.

Supersonic’s Black Friday promotion will run for two weeks between 23 November and 4 December.

The ISP normally charges R249 for its 60GB package, which means customers will be saving 20% on the second deal.

Normally, there is no uncapped Home Broadband package available, with the largest data cap on offer being a 400GB (200GB+200GB) package for R999 per month.

The ISP did not provide details on speed throttling or a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) for the uncapped package.

Uncapped LTE in South Africa

There are a number of other major uncapped LTE packages available in South Africa.

At R479 per month, Rain’s Unlimited 4G package is the cheapest by a significant margin, but it is throttled to speeds of 10Mbps and capped at a streaming quality of 360p.

Telkom also offers a 10Mbps Uncapped LTE package at R899 with a router included, but this is only available on a contract.

By comparison, Supersonic’s Home Broadband can reach up to the maximum LTE download speeds of 150Mbps, depending on network circumstances.

Another uncapped LTE package on MTN’s network is available from Afrihost at R2,949 per month, with no router included.

