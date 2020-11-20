MTN customers on Black Friday deals slapped with huge bills

MTN subscribers who bought Black Friday contracts years ago recently reported they were invoiced thousands of rand more than they expected.

Part of the terms and conditions of these promotional deals is that you either need to cancel or switch to a new package when the contract maturity date approaches, or MTN will automatically start billing you the standard tariff for the service.

However, the subscribers all reported that the end dates for their contracts had not arrived yet.

This issue had the knock-on effect that subscribers who tried to apply for upgrades before their promotional contracts expire failed their credit checks.

MTN’s systems flagged that they had outstanding invoices, the subscribers said.

When MyBroadband queried the issue with MTN, the mobile network operator said that it was already working on a solution. A day later the company confirmed that the matter had been resolved.

“The issue arose when customers on these legacy deals had been migrated to our new customer billing system,” explained MTN SA’s executive of corporate affairs, Jacqui O’Sullivan.

“For customers that were still within the contract period an anomaly in the migration saw the customer being billed for their promotional bundle – this has since been corrected with the affected customers,” O’Sullivan stated.

“In addition, it is important to note that once the customer reaches the end of the contract period – the promotional bundles will fall away.”

The screenshot below shows the large billing increase which was incorrectly charged to affected MTN customers.