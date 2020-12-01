MTN launches eSIM support for iPhones and Samsung phones

MTN has announced that it has made a number of improvements to its eSIM solution, adding support for a range of iPhone and Samsung smartphones.

“The digital journey of MTN customers takes another leap forward with the addition of embedded SIM (eSIM) connections on selected smartphones this month and the inclusion of eSIM connections for selected Apple smartwatches from 15 December 2020,” MTN said in a statement.

MTN launched eSIM support last year with the Samsung Galaxy Watch as a trial, and it said this is now being significantly upscaled.

Eight eSIM-capable Samsung phones are now available, as well as seven new iPhone devices.

Supported eSIM devices

The full list of eSIM-compatible devices supported by MTN is below:

Currently available

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2

iPad 7

iPad 8

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Coming soon

iPhone 12 – November 2020

Galaxy S30 series – March 2021

Despite its listed availability date of November 2020, the iPhone is still not listed on MTN’s website.

Interestingly, MTN has also listed Samsung’s upcoming devices as the “S30 series”, despite the lineup’s official name not yet being confirmed by the manufacturer.

MTN said its eSIM solution is a market-first in South Africa, as it allows people to store multiple profiles on a single device, effectively having two or more numbers, and switch between them at ease.

“This is ideal for anyone who may require an additional number for travel or business. You can store multiple contract profiles on a single device, switching between them with ease to manage your lifestyle,” said MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan.

“The eSIM is not only built into smartphones, but also wearable devices at the point of manufacture.”

“Customers are then able to sync their wearables to other mobile devices, sharing the same number and contract value, whereby they can send and receive messages, notifications and calls on their eSim wearable even when their mobile device isn’t within range,” O’Sullivan added.

