Telkom launches WhatsApp digital payment service

Telkom has launched Telkom Pay, which is its digital wallet service that runs through WhatsApp.

Telkom Pay allows customers to send money to anyone with a cellphone number and can be accessed without any other app or software.

“We are launching financial services solutions that cater to everyone and that are easy to access through one’s phone, 24/7, at an affordable price for consumers and businesses,” said Telkom managing executive for financial services Sibusiso Ngwenya.

To use the service, users must simply add Telkom Pay on WhatsApp using 068 483 5566.

They will then be able to message this contact and follow the prompts to enable Telkom Pay.

Once registered, users can pay other South Africans using their cellphone number, or they can request payment by sending a “Please Pay Me” to other users.

QR Code payments are also supported, and Telkom said customers will be able to pay their airtime, data, and electricity bills using the service.

Users can add funds to their Telkom Pay Digital Wallet via EFT, Nedbank ATM, or at a Pick n Pay store, while withdrawals are possible from Nedbank ATMs and Pick n Pay.

The company also said that users across all mobile networks can use the platform – they do not have to be subscribed to Telkom.

Telkom Pay is compliant with the latest security standards and every registered user is required to verify their account and ID number.

“Your information is private – Telkom Pay is fully Data Protection compliant,” the company said.

