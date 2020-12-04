Telkom customers can now pay for Apple Music with airtime

Telkom has announced that customers will now be able to pay for Apple content and services – such as Apple Music – using their airtime, or by adding these charges to their contract bill.

“Beginning today, Telkom will offer customers the option to pay for their favourite content and services from Apple, including App Store apps, Apple Music, Apple TV+, movies on the Apple TV app, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage across all Apple products via carrier billing,” the company said.

“The launch of the service sees Telkom take a dynamic new step in meeting its customers where they are, while developing its financial services offerings,” the operator added.

The ability to pay directly via a mobile phone account will be available to all prepaid and postpaid Telkom customers in South Africa.

To use the new payment option, Telkom customers can use a new or existing Apple ID and select “Mobile Phone” as their payment method in account settings on the App Store, in iCloud, or within the Apple Music or Apple TV apps.

This can be accessed from their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or on iTunes from their PC.

The new payment option will be configured automatically and immediately allows for one-tap purchasing of any Apple product, Telkom said.

Telkom launches WhatsApp Pay

The launch of carrier billing for Apple products is the second payment-related service launched by Telkom this week.

On Wednesday, the company announced its Telkom Pay digital wallet service that runs through WhatsApp.

Telkom Pay allows customers to send money to anyone with a cellphone number and can be accessed without any other app or software.

Once registered, users can pay other South Africans using their cellphone number, or they can request payment by sending a “Please Pay Me” to other users.

QR Code payments are also supported, and Telkom said customers will be able to pay their airtime, data, and electricity bills using the service.

Users can add funds to their Telkom Pay Digital Wallet via EFT, Nedbank ATM, or at a Pick n Pay store, while withdrawals are possible from Nedbank ATMs and Pick n Pay.

