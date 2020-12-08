Get 1GB free data for using the MTN app

MTN has announced it is offering 1GB of free data to all of its customers who download and sign up on the MTN mobile app.

This promotion is available until 31 December for all MTN customers, with the data bundle being valid for 24 hours.

“Customers who have already downloaded and registered to use the app, but who have not opened it in over 90 days, will also get 1GB free data to use for 24 hours when logging back in before 31 December,” MTN said.

“This is just one of the special built-in rewards and discounts that frequent users will qualify for.”

The MTN app includes a number of new features which the mobile operator said to offer greater transparency and guaranteed savings.

It is also zero-rated, which means that it does not consume any mobile data.

“New feature updates include detailed data and bundle usage menus, including a snapshot of all voice and data expiry dates so that users are able to constantly stay a step ahead of their online spend, and the option to manage opt-in and opt-out settings for data bundles,” MTN said.

“For instance, MTN allows customers who have purchased and depleted selected once-off 30-day data bundles to continue using data at the in-bundle rate for the validity period of the bundle.”

“This prevents customers from being charged an out-bundle rate once these bundles have been depleted.”

MTN customers can also now RICA their SIM card using the app, removing the need to visit a physical store.

The operator outlined the following key features of the app:

Quick recharge

Personalized data and voice bundles

View and switch MTN plans

Credit and debit card payments

View and pay MTN bill for the month

Update banking details for debit order payments

View detailed voice and data balance

Share data with family and friends

Remote airtime loading for family and friends

Manage spend and bill limits

Apply for device insurance

The MTN app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, the Huawei App Gallery, or the Google Play Store.