MTN launches new prepaid bundles – R999 for 90GB

MTN has launched new Combo Bundles for prepaid customers, which include both data and voice allocations.

“Committed to offering value to customers, MTN today launches MTN Combo Bundles – all-new, all-in-one, convenient bundle solutions comprising voice and data bundles that offer prepaid customers convenience, savings and more value for money when compared to buying open market bundles,” MTN said.

These MTN Combo Bundles are available in monthly, weekly, and daily offers.

The smallest and largest monthly data bundles are as follows:

500MB (200MB anytime, 200MB night, 100MB video) + 30 minutes – R45

90GB (30GB anytime, 30GB night, 30GB video) + 800 minutes – R999

Weekly bundles range from 450MB + 30min for R25 (comprising 150MB Anytime, 150MB Night, 150MB Video and 15 all-Net minutes) to 15GB + 300min for only R229 (including 5GB Anytime, 5GB Night, 5GB Video, and 300 all-Net minutes).

Daily Combo Bundles include the following:

100MB (50MB anytime, 50MB night) + 8 minutes – R10 3GB (1GB anytime, 1GB night, 1GB video) + 50 minutes – R39



For added value, MTN Combo Offer’s data, voice and video allocations will roll-over for one month if a new bundle is bought before expiry,” MTN said.

“Customers need to simply dial *136*2#, select option 12 (Combo Offers), and then select the Combo offer they would like to purchase.”

It should be noted that we were unable to access this offer when dialling the USSD from a prepaid MTN SIM at the time of writing.

