How Cell C will handle mobile traffic over the holidays

The holiday season in South Africa normally sees an increase in demand for mobile data.

Many people go away for the festive season, and they rely on mobile networks for their Internet and cellular usage while they are away from home and a fixed broadband connection.

Certain areas become hotspots for mobile data usage over this period, too, with networks having to expand capacity temporarily to accommodate the surge.

In addition to this, the overall demand for data traffic has increased over the course of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the dramatic increase in the number of people working from home.

Mobile networks have been provided with additional spectrum to meet this demand, however, allowing them to continue delivering the same quality of service despite increased traffic.

MyBroadband spoke to Cell C about its plans to accommodate increased mobile data traffic over the festive season.

Lower peak expected

Cell C told MyBroadband that it does expect a spike in demand for mobile data over the holidays.

“An increase in network traffic is expected as the demand for data increases,” Cell C said.

“Cell C will continue to monitor the network and implement measures to support the traffic patterns to ensure user experiences remain of a high level.”

The company said it would not need to boost its network infrastructure to meet this demand, which may be a benefit of its expanded roaming agreement with MTN.

“We believe we are able to accommodate and manage the increase in traffic seen on our network using current available capacity,” Cell C said.

The mobile operator added that the surge in the demand for data over the holidays will be lower than the initial stage of the national lockdown earlier this year.

“Cell C expects the data traffic peak during December to be lower than the peak seen during the first weeks of the lockdown, which we managed without any impact to our subscribers,” it said.

“We still have capacity available as we are still below the lockdown peak which we managed without customer degradation.”

