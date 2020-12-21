MTN launches international airtime purchases

MTN has launched MoMo International Airtime, which allows users to purchase airtime for recipients in other countries.

Registered MTN MoMo users will be able to access the service on the MoMo app or via the MoMo USSD menu by dialling *151#.

When customers buy airtime on MoMo, there will now be a third option called Global Airtime.

After a customer selects a country where the recipient resides, it will show all the operators available in each of those countries for which airtime can be purchased.

Users will be charged for the airtime in South African Rands from their MoMo wallet, and it will reflect in the relevant local currency in that specified country.

The purchase of airtime will only be permitted for recipients in the listed available countries along with available mobile operators in their respective countries.

The countries for which this service is available include:

Bangladesh

Burundi

Cameroon

Democratic Republic of Congo

Ethiopia

Ghana

Malawi

Nigeria

Pakistan

Senegal

Zimbabwe

MTN MoMo customers will receive a quote by providing the required information, which includes the country, mobile operator, recipient MSISDN, and airtime value.

How to buy

MTN MoMo is a financial services platform that enables customers to store, send and receive money, buy Telkom, Cell C and Vodacom airtime and bundles, or to pay for prepaid electricity, their DSTV accounts and other bills.

Customers can transact using their MoMo app or MoMo USSD (*151#).

This offer is available to all South Africans, even if they’re not on the MTN network.

To use this service, registered MoMo customers can follow these simple steps after dialling *151#: