New MTN data deals – 150GB for R349

MTN has launched a range of Back-to-School smartphone and data bundle deals for prepaid and contract customers.

“Whether it’s back-to-school or back-to-work, MTN is helping South Africans get a fresh start with a range of Back-to-School device and data deals for pre-paid and postpaid (contract) customers,” MTN said.

“Designed to offer customers the value and flexibility they need to manage their studies, online learning or work-from-home schedules, all MTN Back-to-School deals include free MTN Home bundles for data access to, Google Classroom, Zoom, WebEx, Skype and Google Hangouts.”

The new specials are detailed below.

Prepaid deals

Prepaid customers can get a Sharelink Mi-Fi LTE router with 50GB of total data for R599 once-off, with the data allocated as follows:

13GB once-off anytime data

1GB per month for 12 months

5GB YouTube entertainment bundle

One-off 20GB MTN Home bundle

Customers that already have a PayAsYouGo router can take up the following prepaid SIM-only deals:

R99 – 15GB (5GB anytime data + 5GB Night Express + 5GB MTN Home bundle)

– 15GB (5GB anytime data + 5GB Night Express + 5GB MTN Home bundle) R149 – 30GB (10GB anytime data + 10GB Night Express + 10GB MTN Home bundle)

– 30GB (10GB anytime data + 10GB Night Express + 10GB MTN Home bundle) R199 – 50GB (15GB anytime data + 15GB Night Express + 20GB MTN Home bundle)

The SIM-only offers above are for use in a mobile broadband device only, MTN said.

For R1,999, prepaid customers can also purchase a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch 2019 tabled on MTN PayAsYouGo and get a free 20GB MTN Home bundle.

Contract deals

“Contract customers have a range of data-rich offers available with a range of top devices,” MTN said.

These include the following:

R289 x 36 – HP Intel Celeron N4020 notebook + Mi-Fi LTE router + 10GB (4GB Anytime, 4GB Night Express, 2GB MTN Home bundle)

HP Intel Celeron N4020 notebook + Mi-Fi LTE router + 10GB (4GB Anytime, 4GB Night Express, 2GB MTN Home bundle) R179 x 24 – Samsung Galaxy Tab 8-inch 2019 + 10GB (4GB Anytime, 4GB Night Express, 2GB MTN Home bundle)

SIM-only data-only Back-to-School deals are also available for contract customers, including the following:

R99 – 10GB (4GB Anytime + 4GB Night Express + 2GB MTN Home bundle)

– 10GB (4GB Anytime + 4GB Night Express + 2GB MTN Home bundle) R349 – 150GB (100GB Anytime + 30GB Night Express + 20GB MTN Home bundle)

“Customers can also sign up or upgrade to Mega Gigs or Mega Talk price plan with a device or SIM-only and get 1GB MTN Home Bundle data access (Google Classroom, Zoom, WebEx, Skype and Google Hangouts) for 3 months,” MTN said.

“Youngsters under the age of 25 can get a weekly 10GB MTN Pulse Student Bundle which comes with free 500MB MTN Home Bundle (5GB Anytime and 5GB Night Express) for R49. MTN Pulse bundles can be accessed by dialling *411#.”

These prepaid and contract deals are available from the MTN website or in-store.